Hockey - South Africa v Canada

Scotland have just beaten New Zealand 5-0 in the mixed team event Group C, with star duo Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour (pictured) completing a 21-4 21-11 win in just 21 minutes to clinch the whitewash in front of a loud crowd. They are through to the quarter-finals.
Coming up on Saturday (part two)
And don't forget these events that will see medals won on Saturday.
Shooting (men's skeet and 10m air pistol, women's 10m air rifle and 25m pistol, Queen's prize pairs)
Swimming (men's 100m breast, 200m fly and Para-sport 200m S14 free, women's 50m free, 100m back, 200m breast and 4x200m free relay)
Track cyclist Andy Tennant: "Chilling with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes. The midges are attacking us. Never thought I would be sat outside in Glasgow!"
Squash
Men's singles
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Squash
Men's singles
As mentioned, England's James Willstrop is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles. He is on course for a place in the quarter-finals as he took the first game 11-5 against New Zealand's Martin Knight and holds an 8-4 lead in the second.
Sharron Davies
BBC Sport swimming expert & 1978 CWG champion
@Sharrond62Copyright: @Sharrond62
"One for the 2014 album - been a bumper year Siobhan-Marie O'Connor."
Play continues
The action may be finished for the day in the pool, but there is still play going ahead in the badminton and squash events.
Watch squash here or on the Red Button, with England's former world number one James Willstrop in action.
Imogen Barham: England and Scotland had a great night in the swimming. Lots of medals being won.
Janet M: Glasgow is proving to be a superb initiative and training incentive for Britain as a whole for Rio in 2016.
Gary Corbett: Great to see home nations performing in the pool. A nice platform to build on following London 2012. Next, the big guns.
Best clips so far
If you happen to have missed the best action from today, then allow us to bring you up to date with a little collection of the best clips.
Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here.
New Zealander Sam Webster pips England's Jason Kenny to gold in the men's sprint in the deciding race of their final. Watch the clip here.
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds of their men's welterweight match at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was impressive from the Australians. The rest of the field couldn't live with them. I was impressed with how long South Africa managed to hang in there and give the Aussies a run for their money. A brilliant anchor leg from Cameron McEvoy."
Gold Medal
Australia - Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Australia end the day in winning style as they take gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. South Africa come second, while Ben Proud wins his second medal of the evening as England claim the bronze, finishing ahead of hosts Scotland.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
@chrishoyCopyright: @chrishoy
"Needed to be suited and booted to give out medals today. Forgot cufflinks. Here's the solution. Pretty snazzy huh?"
The safety pin is never a good look, Chris.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Now comes the last swimming event of the day. Ben Proud, a gold medallist earlier today, is in England's quartet in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn and Liam Tancock take the cheers of the crowd, their coaches and team-mates as they walk around the pool with medals round their necks. Walker-Hebborn has a gold and Tancock has a bronze.
Dimitris Minasidis of Cyprus has won Commonwealth gold in the men's 62kg weightlifting in the Clyde Auditorium.
The 25-year-old lifted a total of 276kg to beat Sri Lankan Sudesh Peiris, who took silver and Vaipava Ioane of Samoa, who claimed the bronze. Wales' Gareth Evans (pictured) was fifth with a personal best of 268kg.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Chris Walker-Hebborn was a bit of a temperamental kid I remember.
"He'd often throw his goggles down when he was angry and stuff like that. His talent was never in doubt, though, and it's great to see him on the podium collecting a gold medal."
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"It's been a better night for the home nations than anyone expected. Scotland have done well but it's great to get a couple of medals for England too.
"I think there is a lot to be encouraged about with British swimming after London 2012 and the World Championships where we struggled overall. It's nice to see the swimmers up there on the podium ahead of Rio and with so many new faces coming through."
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly
England's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor after winning a silver medal in the women's 100m butterfly: "It's gutting to come second by such a small margin. I knew it was going to be a close race, but I'm really happy with a silver."
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn tells BBC Sport after his 100m backstroke gold medal: "I'm over the moon and speechless. I had a few things up my sleeve this evening and I was pumped. It helps when you see your squad doing so well and I'm buzzing."
Gold Medal
Katerine Savard (Canada) - women's 100m butterfly swimming
It was so nearly two gold medals for England in 10 minutes in the pool. Siobhan O'Connor led at the halfway point of the women's 100m butterfly, but is pipped just metres from the wall as Canada's Katerine Savard comes through to take the victory by five one-hundredths.
O'Connor now has three silvers from the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Double gold medallist Emma McKeon of Australia has to settle for a bronze this time.
Badminton
Mixed teams
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Emirates Arena is currently hosting Scotland v New Zealand in Group C of the mixed teams group play badminton. You can watch that online or via the red button.
Earlier today, England beat Jersey 5-0, Northern Ireland secured a 4-1 win over Mauritius and Wales lost 4-1 to Canada.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
OtherCopyright: Other
"It's great that Chris Walker-Hebborn has fulfilled his talent. He showed great promise as a junior, and it's taken him a while to convert to the seniors but here he is, top of the podium."
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly (21:09 BST)
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Teenager Siobhan O'Connor, from Bath, Somerset, has already claimed two silver medals in Glasgow - in the 200m freestyle and 4 x 100m freestyle relay - and will be hoping it is third time lucky in tonight's 100m butterfly final.
O'Connor, 18, was one of the nominees for the 2012 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon is aiming for her third gold at Glasgow 2014.
The 20-year-old won the women's 200m freestyle, was in the 4x100m freestyle gold-medal winning quartet and is in the 100m butterfly final. Her brother David, 21, has also won a silver in the men's 400m freestyle.
Gold Medal
Chris Walker-Hebborn (England) - 100m backstroke swimming
AFPCopyright: AFP
Make that two gold medals for England. Chris Walker-Hebborn smashes the Commonwealth Games record to take the victory in the 100m backstroke. We mentioned Liam Tancock earlier, and he now has eight Commonwealth Games medals. He finishes tied third.
Australia's Mitch Larkin wins silver, while countryman Josh Beaver gets a share of bronze.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final
Our next action is the men's 100m backstroke final. Australia have won half of the gold medals available in the pool so far, with five successes in 10 races. They have won a total of 12 medals at the Tollcross Swimming Centre, including four silvers and three bronze medals.
Scotland have won five medals, including three golds, while Ben Proud's victory in the 50m butterfly is England's only success so far.
Boxing
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Take that! Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly requires just 37 seconds to see off Pakistan's Hasan Asif in their welterweight (69 kg) bout.
"What a mismatch. Donnelly has his opponent on his back on the canvas in the opening 15 seconds and the referee stops the contest after Asif is caught again.
"It's fair to say it's been a decent day for Northern Ireland in the ring after Michael Conlan fought on with a nasty cut to beat Nauru's Mathew Martin and advance in the men's bantamweight (56kg)."
AFPCopyright: AFP
Hockey
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Trinidad and Tobago were beaten 16-0 by South Africa in the women's hockey yesterday. They have done better today... just. They conceded just 14 goals as they fell to another defeat to New Zealand. Ouch.
England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been in action in the netball. England recorded a huge 65-25 win over Wales in Pool B, while Scotland were 58-30 winners against Saint Lucia in Pool A. Northern Ireland have just finished their Pool A match with Jamaica and fell to a 65-34 defeat.
Daniel Wallace, 21, points to a cheering public as he stands on the top of the podium. He has been so calm up to now. But seeing the Scotland flag rising and the crowd singing 'Flower of Scotland' brings a lump to his throat and a tear to his eye.
I'm sure he is not the only Scot crying at the moment. Emotional scenes, but memorable ones, in the pool. Wallace's success is Scotland's third swimming gold medal of this Commonwealth Games and their fifth medal overall in the pool.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final (21:03 BST)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final (21:03 BST)
PACopyright: PA
England's Liam Tancock, who hails from Exeter, is aiming for an incredible eighth Commonwealth Games medal tonight when he swims in the men's 100m backstroke final (21.03 BST).
He is also aiming for his third successive Commonwealth victory in this event after claiming golds in Melbourne in 2006 and Delhi four years later.
Team-mate Chris Walker-Hebborn has also qualified for the final, as has Scotland's Craig McNally.
If weightlifting is your thing you might want to use your Red Button or our live coverage page to catch the rest of the men's 62kg, which is building towards a big climax. There are some impressive clean and jerks taking place right now. Wales' Gareth Evans is one of the men in action.
Swimming
Women's 100m freestyle S8 swimming
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"That was impressive from Maddison Elliott. A superb swim and at only 15 you have to think she has a big future. An excellent silver for Stephanie Slater as well."
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"What. A. Roar. The Scottish crowd enjoyed that and so did Daniel Wallace. The powerful Scot made his competitors look like tug boats. He sits on the ropes and encourages the supporters to roar some more, which is fine and dandy but I will need a ear test after this evening."
Gold Medal
Maddison Elliott (Australia) - Women's 100m freestyle S8 swimming
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Fifteen-year-old Maddison Elliott takes gold in the women's 100m freestyle S8 event. The Australian is hugely emotional as she breaks down in tears after the victory. In an incredible performance, Elliott also breaks the world record.
There is another medal for England as Steph Slater (see 20:34) wins silver.
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"You kept thinking 'how is Daniel going to claw this back?' but he swam his own race and pulled it off."
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Daniel Wallace goodness me! Wow, wow, wow. That was brilliant."
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Men's 400m individual medley gold medallist Daniel Wallace tells BBC Sport: "I knew where I needed to be at each point. It was a dogfight to the finish but I'm really happy. It's not every day you get to race and win in front of your home crowd."
Gold Medal
Daniel Wallace (Scotland) - Men's 400m individual medley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a Commonwealth Games this is for Scotland. Daniel Wallace takes gold in the pool in the men's 400m individual medley.
He was well behind with 50m remaining but, with the home fans screaming their support, Wallace burst through to touch first. He screams out in delight and smashes both arms into the water in an emotional celebration.
Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes, a gold medallist in the 200m freestyle, finishes second, with Sebastien Rousseau of South Africa third.
Judo
Champion's emotional tribute
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Judo gold medallist Megan Fletcher, a geography teacher in Bristol, broke down as she paid tribute to her late former coach Don Werner, who passed away earlier this year from cancer.
She said: "Everything I do now, he taught me, so I will always be grateful to him, and hopefully he would be proud."
The 24-year-old was cheered on by younger brother Ben, whose knee injury robbed him of the chance of competing at the Games.
She added: "I saw Ben after the semi-final and we had a little bit of an emotional moment. It was so disappointing for us as a family to be so close to coming here and Ben could have won it, but he is such a strong-minded person that I know in the future he will be one to watch."
Swimming
Para-sport 100m freestyle
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's Steph Slater will be bidding for a first Commonwealth medal in this evening's Para-sport 100m freestyle final but the road to Glasgow has been less than straightforward for the Preston swimmer.
She was a talented able-bodied swimmer before suffering pain and numbness in her arm during a training session, later diagnosed as damage to the lower part of her brachial plexus - the network of nerves that conducts signals from the spine to the shoulder, arm, and hand.
It meant she was unable to use her arm again and now swims using just her right arm.
Wales' Georgia Davies tells BBC Sport after reaching the final of the 100m backstroke: "I've been chasing that personal best for a while so I am thrilled with that. I felt pretty rusty in the heats this morning and bit nervous. I'm really looking forward to the final tomorrow now."
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Are you keeping up? Don't worry, we won't be asking any questions later. The next final is up shortly. This one is the men's 400m individual medley.
Scotland's Dan Wallace, 21, was the fastest qualifier. Are we about to witness another gold for the hosts?
Boxing
Men's welterweight (69kg)
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The conditions are so stifling inside the SECC precinct that India's Mandeep Jangra had someone waving a towel in front of him to cool him down between rounds while facing Mozambique's Augusto Mathule.
"It worked. Jangra lives to fight another day after easing through in the welterweight (69kg) class without barely breaking sweat."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Georgia Davies comes out of that with a lot of credit. She was under the 60-second barrier and is the second fastest into the final so she's really found some form."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Lizzie Simmonds and Lauren Quigley are joined in the women's 100m backstroke final by Welsh swimmer Georgia Davies, after she comes second in her semi-final.
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
England's Lizzie Simmonds tells BBC Sport after reaching the final of the 100m backstroke: "I blew the cobwebs away this morning and I feel good. It's great to know that I'm a bit ahead of the field with the starts and turns."
Celebrity spotting
Sir Chris HoyCopyright: Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Chris Hoy seems to be at every event in Glasgow. Here he is with fellow Scot and cyclist Graeme Obree, also known as the Flying Scotsman after twice breaking the world hour record, and comedian Billy Connolly. He tweets: "Me and two of my heroes. Graeme Obree and the Big Yin!"
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was a solid swim from Lizzie Simmonds. She was a little bit slower than I thought but she got a good dive and finished well."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
England's Lizzie Simmonds, who won the European Championship in 2010 in the 200m backstroke final, advances into the final of the 100m event.
Her team-mate Lauren Quigley, 19, can also prepare for an appearance in Saturday's final after coming third in the first semi-final.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
England's Adam Peaty tells BBC Sport after reaching the final of the 100m breaststroke: "I think there is more to come from me. I'm still getting used to the arena. I'm training hard at the moment and enjoying it."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
But Ross Murdoch might not have it his own way in the final. England's Adam Peaty wins the second semi-final of the men's 100m breaststroke in a new Commonwealth Games record.
However, there is more bad news for Michael Jamieson as he fails to qualify for the final. He was the poster boy ahead of the Games, but, by his standards, is having a hugely disappointing competition in his home country.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
PACopyright: PA
Scotland's Ross Murdoch, pictured next to Michael Jamieson, tells BBC Sport after winning his 100m breaststroke semi-final: "I feel fresh and good. Recovery wasn't great after the back of the 200m because we got back late. I haven't seen anything from yesterday's win really, I'm just trying to stay grounded."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Not a quick time from Michael Jamieson, but Ross Murdoch not put off by the big names to get through. He's so smooth at the finish."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Yesterday's hero Ross Murdoch is walking with a swagger and rightly so after his gold medal in the 200m breaststroke. The home crowd are in good voice and on their feet again as he wins his semi-final of the 100m breaststroke.
Murdoch defeated Olympic Games silver medallist Michael Jamieson yesterday, who had to settle for another silver. But Jamieson can only finish fifth in the 100m semi-final and faces an anxious wait to see if he is in the final.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle semi-final
England's Fran Halsall tells BBC Sport after winning her 50m freestyle semi-final: "I stuck to my race plan and did what I needed to do. Can I go sub-24? That would be nice! I don't want to tempt fate but I feel a lot stronger so technically I should be faster."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle semi-final
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"A new Commonwealth Games record from Fran Halsall. That's the Fran of old and back to her best. When she's in form she's almost skimming across the water."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
England's Fran Halsall and Amy Smith, who were both part of the quartet that claimed a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay, have both qualified for the final of the 50m freestyle event.
Australia's Cate Campbell set a new Commonwealth Games record by winning the first semi-final in a time of 24.17 seconds.
But records come and records go and Campbell's reign only lasted five minutes, before Halsall won the second semi-final in a time of 24.14. Scotland's Sian Harkin scrapes into the final as eighth fastest qualifier.
Best clips so far
Have you missed any of the action today? No worries, here are three clips for you to enjoy.
Sarah Clark of Scotland wins the under 63kg judo final as she makes opponent Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon submit. Watch the clip here
Wales' Francesca Jones takes the silver medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final, whilst her compatriot Laura Halford wins bronze. Watch the clip here
England's Danny Williams wins a tough men's -73kg final against New Zealand's Adrian Leat to take Commonwealth Games gold and record his first major tournament win. Watch the clip here
Boxing
Men's flyweight 52kg
Richie Woodhall
BBC Sport boxing expert & 1990 Commonwealth champion
PACopyright: PA
"Reece McFadden boxed the right tactics. The problem with the mouthpiece being dislodged (see 19:57) undoubtedly cost Andrew Selby but that takes nothing away from young McFadden from Motherwell."
20:15: Watch squash - James Willstrop is in action for England in the men's round of 16.
Boxing
Men's flyweight 52kg
Welsh flyweight Andrew Selby is in shock following his defeat by Scotland's Reece McFadden. Selby, top of the amateur world rankings, got a warning from the referee after the gum shield twice came out of his mouth during the three-round contest.
The Welshman tells BBC One: "I lost the first round, I won the second. I wasn't spitting my gum shield out deliberately, it's not my fault. Why would I spit it out? I came here to fight.
"He boxed well in the first round, but I knew he was going to run away from me. I thought I was coming back in the third round but got caught trying to attack."
Hockey
Women - New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago
This is proving to be quite a painful tournament for Trinidad and Tobago's women's hockey team. They were hammered 16-0 by South Africa yesterday and they are currently 9-0 behind against New Zealand.
Track Cycling
More celebrations for Fachie
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
After Neil Fachie's victory for Scotland in the 1000m tandem trial with pilot Craig Maclean, the 29-year-old from Aberdeen has had further cause for celebration after girlfriend Lora Turnham and her pilot Corrine Hall won gold in Friday's UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup time-trial race in Spain.
Eleanor Oldroyd
BBC Radio 5 live presenter on Twitter
Eleanor OldroydCopyright: Eleanor Oldroyd
Here are the tattoos (and judo gold medal) of proud Englishman Danny Williams.
It is a cagey, fiercely-fought all-England contest between Owen Livesey and Tom Reed and one ultimately won by the former by penalty. There is plenty of respect between the two, as their embrace at the end shows, but Livesey has gold, with Reed taking silver. Top effort lads.
What's on now
BBCCopyright: BBC
So what do you fancy watching?
We have swimming, judo, weightlifting, boxing, netball and table tennis available for your enjoyment. To see the action click on Commonwealth Games at the top and then make your pick.
Swimming
Men's 200m freestyle
Welsh bronze medallist Calum Jarvis tells BBC One: "I'm really happy to get the first Welsh medal in the pool. I didn't know what I could get and I've pulled it out the bag."
Judo
The all-England final in the men's -81kg judo is about to get under way. Owen Livesey v Tom Reed for Commonwealth Games glory. It is going to be a cracker. The two are both fighting for the number one spot in the UK.
Swimming
Men's 200m freestyle
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"I couldn't see anyone getting close to Cameron McEvoy but Thomas Fraser-Holmes timed his attack perfectly. Calum Jarvis with a great bronze and a Welsh record as well."
Gold Medal
Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) - men's 200m freestyle swimming
It's a fast and frantic night in the pool. The next person to be celebrating is Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes, who takes gold in the men's 200m freestyle final.
Cameron McEvoy, also of Australia, claims the silver, but there is a bronze medal for Wales' Calum Jarvis. That is the first ever medal for Wales in this event, so well done Calum, great effort.
With 50m left, it looked like being an Australia 1-2-3, but Jarvis produced a late surge to finish third.
Bronze Medal
Boas Munyonga (Zambia) - men's -81kg judo
Zambia are up on the board in the Commonwealth Games. Boas Munyonga has just beaten Canada's Louis Krieber-Gagnon in a bronze medal contest in the men's -81kg judo. It is a popular medal in the judo arena as well.
71 Club
11 - Boas Munyonga, Zambia, judo
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams continues his attempt to interview an athlete from each of the 71 Commonwealth countries or territories.
@OllieWCopyright: @OllieW
Zambia's Boas Munyonga will fight for judo bronze in the men's -81kg class this evening, having joined the #71club earlier this afternoon.
"Almost six hundred people play judo in Zambia. I saw people playing when I was young and got interested. At first, I was scared but I got interested.
"We only have four players and one coach. We were looking forward to coming with a big team but because of finances, we only have five. We were supposed to be 14."
Wales' Elena Allen took silver in the women's skeet behind Australia's Laura Coles in Carnoustie, but England's Amber Hill failed to reach the final.
Lucy: Baking in the 28 degree heat at the hockey with the fam on Dad's 50th!
@LucySkyw4lkerCopyright: @LucySkyw4lker
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"I'm a bit gutted Ben Proud broke my British record, but it had stood for long enough I suppose! It was a very mature swim, he just got everything right and he was in the zone. He will get stronger and there is lots more to come from him."
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"What I loved about I Ben Proud there was that he shook the hands of his competitors before he received his medal. He's shown them a lot of respect and maturity at 19."
Boxing
McFadden shocks Selby
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
PACopyright: PA
"Scotland's Reece McFadden walked out to The Proclaimers track 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' and he's walking off to a standing ovation at the SECC centre after defeating Wales's double European flyweight champion Andrew Selby, much to the delight of the partisan crowd.
"At 19, McFadden is six years younger than Selby but he produces a mature performance to go through by an unanimous points decision.
"This lad is popular. The place is packed and the whole arena are out of their seats, some waving Scottish flags, while McFadden, dressed all in red, laps up the attention and bows to the crowd."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 50m butterfly
It's medal time, and a few minutes Ben Proud will never forget. He is the Commonwealth Games champion - and he has the gold medal to prove it.
Swimming
Women's 50m breaststroke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Women's 50m breaststroke bronze medallist Corrie Scott tells BBC One: "I just can't believe it. I said at the start that the crowd could make the difference between fourth and a bronze and it did there."
Swimming
Women's 50m breaststroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"That was all down to who rammed their hands on the wall at the end. And a great bronze medal for Corrie Scott and unlucky for Sophie Taylor who just missed out. Sophie is a young girl who has a lot of experience to gain."
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Men's 50m butterfly silver medallist Ben Proud tells BBC One: "I don't know what to say. I just treated it like any other race, but now tears are almost in my eyes."
Gold Medal
Leiston Pickett - Australia - women's 50m breaststroke
Australia's Leiston Pickett wins the women's 50m breaststroke, ahead of Jamaica's Alia Atkinson.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We mentioned that Scottish hopes of a medal were high, with three of the eight competitors being Scottish. Well, Corrie Scott has added to the hosts' medal tally with a bronze medal.
But there was heartbreak for England's Sophie Taylor as she finished fourth to just miss out on a medal.
Gold Medal
Megan Fletcher (England) - women's -70kg judo
APCopyright: AP
It is another judo gold for England as Megan Fletcher beats six-times Oceania champion Moira de Villiers of New Zealand by Ippon, courtesy of a solid ground hold. Fletcher is battered and bruised from the event but sporting a huge smile.
Swimming
Women's 50m breaststroke
Home hopes are high of more medals in the women's 50m breaststroke after three Scottish swimmers, all from Edinburgh University, qualified for tonight's final.
Corrie Scott, 20, Kathryn Johnstone, 24, and 21-year-old Andrea Strachan will all be competing, as will English teenager Sophie Taylor, 18.
AFPCopyright: AFP
But their main threat could come in the form of Jamaica's Alia Atkinson (pictured), who was the fastest qualifier.
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"Ben has done exactly what we want to do. To go under 23 seconds is a magic number, and in Roland Schoeman he's got a big scalp."
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"The records tumbled as well for Ben Proud. A beautiful start and he finished to perfection."
Gold Medal
Ben Proud (England) - men's 50m butterfly swimming
AFPCopyright: AFP
What a performance from England's Ben Proud. He claims a British record, a Commonwealth Games record, and, most importantly, a gold medal.
That is England's first swimming gold in Glasgow 2014. Roland Schoeman of South Africa took silver, with his countryman Chad Le Clos getting bronze.
In the second bronze medal contest in the women's -70kg judo, Sally Conway wins another medal for Scotland with victory over Sunibala Huidrom of India by penalty. It is not the medal Conway wanted but she gratefully laps up the appreciation of the home crowd.
71 Club
10 - Memory Zhikale, Botswana, Judo
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams continues his attempt to interview an athlete from each of the 71 Commonwealth countries or territories.
Botswana's Memory Zhikale is in the #71club had a miserable day at the judo, fighting only once and expressing surprise that she had not been given a place in the repechage to fight again.
Ollie WilliamsCopyright: Ollie Williams
"I'm not impressed. at all. I only fought once. It took two days to come here, and now I'm done. It's pretty terrible," she said.
Memory took up judo because it represented something different to her. "I wanted a unique sport," she says. "I don't want to do a sport where someone asks me what I do and I say, 'netball'. So I got addicted to judo."
19:12: Watch women's 50m breaststroke - Sophie Taylor of England and Sophie Scott, Katheringe Johnstone and Andrea Strachan all of Scotland are in action.
19:27: Watch men's 200m freestyle - Robbie Renwick of Scotland, Calum Jarvis of Wales and England James Guy and Nick Grainger are in action.
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Tollcross Swimming Centre where the likes of Mark Foster, Rebecca Adlington and Clare Balding are just part of the furniture these days. If it's of any interest, the trio looked in great spirits as they met in the media centre before going to their studio/balcony. Eight gold medals to be won this evening and plenty of home nation swimmers in contention, although the Australians could ruin any potential party."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Graham Hill: "Got to feel for Jason Kenny being interviewed live on TV after losing, then throwing up!"
Adam: "Jason left himself too much to do in the last lap."
Andrew Priestley: "Sam Webster has a huge future ahead of him. At just 23 years of age he just blew away a world-class athlete in Jason Kenny."
Judo
We've just heard from Sarah Clark and she is now taking to the podium to receive her gold medal in the women's -63kg judo. What a moment for the 36-year-old in her last competition. English duo Faith Pitman and Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown collect their bronze medals and Cameroon's Helene Wezeu Dombeu her silver before the home crowd rise to cheer Clark. That is three golds now for the hosts.
Badminton
Everywhere you look at these Commonwealth Games there are incredible stories of courage and against-all-odds tales. Edwin Ekiring was 10 when he survived a car accident that killed his mother and, in 2009, he was knocked off his bicycle by a car leaving him with a broken arm, ribs, shin and knee.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Now aged 30, Ekiring is in Glasgow representing Uganda at badminton. "The doctors advised me to stop playing," said Ekiring, who faces Ajfan Rasheed of the Maldives in the round of 64 singles on 29 July.
"They thought I would never play badminton again but I liked playing it too much."
Scotland's Sarah Clark, who won gold in the -63kg judo, tells the BBC: "That is what I came here to do and I have come out with the result I wanted and came to get.
"Today I feel like I have done it because of the crowd. My family, friends have come to see me, it is for them and for Scotland.
"My motivation was always there and to keep the momentum going for Scottish judo is fantastic. This will be my last competitive tournament for sure."
Gold Medal
Danny Williams (England) - men's -73kg judo
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
With his shaven head and a body full of tattoos England's Danny Williams does not look like a man with whom you mess. New Zealand's Adrian Leat attempted just that and came off second best in a bruising contest for gold. It is a huge achievement for the Englishman, who was a late call-up to the England squad because of injury to Ben Fletcher. It is his first major tournament win, given to him by Waza-ari. Take a bow son.
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly (19:07 BST)
How would you react if your relative won a gold medal at the Olympics? Cry, scream, hug everyone? Or all of these?
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
One of the most memorable and emotional interviews of the London 2012 games came with proud South African Bert Le Clos after his son, Chad, had just beaten legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps to win 200m butterfly gold.
Before Glasgow 2014, the BBC's Matthew Pinsent met up with Chad and Bert in an in-depth video interview to find out how their lives have changed since London.
Well, get ready for some more tears as Chad has qualified for the final of the 50m butterfly and will be in action at 19:07 BST.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Hockey
Women's: New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago (19:00 BST)
No one likes their team getting a hiding. You turn up for a game hopeful of a good performance only to see them fall apart and get humiliated.
Well spare a thought for fans and players of the Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey side, who were thrashed 16-0 (yes, SIXTEEN) by South Africa on Thursday. As a comparison, no other team conceded more than six goals in one match as Trinidad's men kept the score down to a 6-1 loss to England.
But today is a new day. Today, Trinidad's women side take on the might that is New Zealand (19:00 BST), the 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallists and the strongest team in the group. Let's hope the officials can keep count.
71 club
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams continues his attempt to interview an athlete from each of the 71 Commonwealth countries.
NINE - Gareth Evans, Wales
You will see no better celebration than the fist-pumping roar from Gareth Evans as he won Group B of the men's 62kg weightlifting.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"That meant massive amounts," said the ninth inductee to the #71Club, who was 17th at London 2012. "I've pulled on my country's lifting suit in front of my friends, my family and all the wonderful people that were here supporting today."
Explaining his flamboyant approach, he said: "People don't pay money to watch someone pick up a weight, put it down and walk back like it's not bothering them. People want to be entertained by people lifting weights, and I like entertaining people lifting weights. I stand up, I look somewhere, I do my jerk and then it's party time."
Bronze Medal
Jacques van Zyl (South Africa) - men's 73kg judo
Agony for Northern Irish teenager Eoin Fleming, 19, who loses his bronze medal match against Jacques van Zyl of South Africa.
Bronze Medal
Jake Bensted (Australia) men's -73kg judo
Judo seems a brutal sport emotionally. One mistake and your hopes of victory vanish. Scotland's Patrick Dawson's bronze medal contest against Jake Bensted of Australia only lasts 20 seconds, before Bensted wins via ippon.
Gold Medal
Sarah Clark (Scotland) women's -63kg judo
PACopyright: PA
The home fans are singing and dancing again - and with good reason. Sarah Clark of Scotland wins the under 63kg judo final as she makes opponent Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon give up.
Clark, 36, has competed in three Olympic Games.
Rhythmic gymnastics
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport's Commonwealth Games reporter
@BBCchrismclaugCopyright: @BBCchrismclaug
Interviewing @TeamWales silver and bronze medallists @Laura_Halford and Frankie Jones.
Bronze Medal
Faith Pitman (England) women's - 63kg judo
That's two bronze medals for England in the -63kg judo event. Just after Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown beats Beatrice Valois, Faith Pitman gets the better of Australia's Katharina Haecker.
Track cycling
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Slightly anticlimactic finale as Kiwi Sam Webster gets away from Jason Kenny to win the sprint goal decider. The Hoydrome, bouncing all afternoon, falls briefly silent - all but one small all-black corner. Kenny has been bulking up since failing to pick up a medal at the Worlds in Colombia last March, but the extra 5kg of power was not enough to close the gap he allowed Webster to build."
Bronze Medal
Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown (England) - 63kg judo
English teenager Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown, 19, wins her country's first judo medal of the evening, beating Beatrice Valois of Canada in her bronze-medal contest.
Rhythmic gymnastics
Athlete reaction
PACopyright: PA
Wales' Francesca Jones won silver in the individual all-around competition to secure her second medal of the Games. She's understandably emotional: "It means everything. The sole focus for two years has been this. It's been such a long road. To get the results we've done I cant even put it into words."
Compatriot Laura Halford, who won bronze, adds: "Frankie has inspired me. When I saw her get her medal in Delhi I knew I wanted to do the same. Having her as a role model and supporting me was amazing. On the podium I was thinking I couldn't believe I'd won a bronze medal. I didn't think an individual medal would be realistic. To prove myself wrong is quite funny."
Boxing
Men's flyweight
Currently top of the AIBA rankings, Andrew Selby of Wales is expected to be pushing for a medal in the men's flyweight competition.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Selby, 25, is a two-time gold medallist at the European Amateur Championship and also won a silver medal at the World Amateur Championships in Baku in 2011.
His brother Lee is a professional boxer and fights for Matchroom Sport, who promote a number of fighters, including world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch. Andrew Selby fights Scotland's Reece McFadden, 19, in the last 32 at 18:35 BST.
Track cycling sprint silver medallist Jason Kenny: "I am shattered. I think I had a bit of cramp or something."
71 club
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from each of the 71 competing nations. He spoke to six competitors yesterday. Here is another entry.
EIGHT - Brown Ramohaka, Solomon Islands
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Weightlifter Brown Ramohaka made it to the Commonwealth Games despite struggling for training time in cramped facilities back home.
"I started weightlifting because I was walking past the gym one day and stood by the window," he recalls following his 62kg contest. "I looked inside the gym and the man who is now my coach asked me: 'Do you want to come and train with us?'"
Brown has been lifting ever since but his coach, Lesley, says he succeeded against the odds in Glasgow: "I'm very proud of him. He beat his personal best, when back at home we have only two weightlifting platforms for training - one for ladies and one for males. Training was difficult and I'm happy that when he came here, he did his best."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Sarah Storey
Six-time Paralympic cycling gold medallist and BBC Sport expert
"Jason has done so much more extra riding than Sam Webster and that probably cost him."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jason allowed too much of a gap and left himself too much work to do in the final straight. He tried to execute the same plan as the second race but he didn't manage it."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Victoria Pendleton
Double Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"It was a fabulous race and Jason seemed to hold back and give it to Sam Webster. Maybe Jason's used up too much energy and he perhaps should have picked up the pace a bit sooner.
"I think Webster deserves credit for keeping it slow and playing to his strengths, because a longer race would have suited Jason."
Gold Medal
Sam Webster (New Zealand) - men's sprint cycling
AFPCopyright: AFP
There is no gold medal for England's Jason Kenny. New Zealand's Sam Webster, who won the opening race, takes the third to take the glory and the victory.
It's Kenny's second silver of the Games so far after he was part of the group that came second in the men's team finals.
Now is the time for Jason Kenny. He has won one and lost one of his best-of-three final against Sam Webster. Another win and it is gold, another loss and it is silver.
Coming up on day two
Selected highlights
18:35 BST: Watch boxing live including England's Andrew Selby v Scotland's Reece McFadden in the 52kg round of 32.
18:35 BST: Watch judo live as England Danny Williams takes on New Zealand's Adrian Leat for the -73kg gold medal.
18:45 BST: Watch squash live - world champion Laura Massaro of England is in action in the round of 16.
Swimming finals get under way from 19:07 BST
Track Cycling
Men's 4,000m individual pursuit
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jack Bobridge had been going well in training and he's come back on the track from the road and produced. Two golds for him now."
Gold Medal
Jack Bobridge (Australia) - 4,000m individual pursuit cycling
Jack Bobridge of Australia won the Commonwealth Games gold in Delhi four years ago and he has just repeated that feat in Glasgow.
He defeats countryman Alex Edmondson, the current world champion, in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit cycling.
Bobridge came out of retirement to enter this year's Commonwealth Games. Well, what a decision that has proved to be. He has now won two gold medals after also taking gold in the 4,000m team pursuit event.
Judo
BBCCopyright: BBC
Judo
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"To the Scottish Exhibition, and indeed Conference, Centre. Judo for me this evening and, if I'm particularly lucky, I could see the home nations win nine medals in all - four English judoka fighting for gold (including compatriots Owen Livesey and Tom Reed in the -81kg final), as well Scotland's Sarah Clarke. Two English judoka fighting for bronze, two Scots and Eoin Fleming of Northern Ireland."
Judo
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The judo competition has been dominated by England and Scotland so far, as competitors from the two countries have won all five of the gold medals to be handed out.
And there are more medals to come tonight. Here is a list of tonight's judo finals.
18:14 BST - Women's -63kg: Sarah Clark (Scotland) v Helene Wezeu Dombeu (Cameroon)
18:35 BST - Men's -73kg: Adrian Leat (New Zealand) v Danny Williams (England)
18:56 BST - Women's -70kg: Megan Fletcher (England) v Moira De Villiers (New Zealand)
19:17 BST - Men's -81kg: Owen Livesey (England) v Tom Reed (England).
Track cycling
Men's 4,000m individual pursuit
It's a guaranteed gold and silver for Australia in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit. Jack Bobridge takes on Alex Edmondson.
Track Cycling
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Both riders went slower than they did in qualification but Marc Ryan was closer to that time. It was tough for Owain Doull coming into this competition with the pedigree of riders."
Bronze Medal
Marc Ryan (New Zealand) - 4,000m individual pursuit cycling
Experience wins over youth in the battle for the bronze in the 4,00m individual pursuit event.
Marc Ryan of New Zealand leads from start to finish, in a race Owain Doull could not get into. The Welshman misses out on a medal.
Track cycling
Men's 4,000m individual pursuit
Before we find out if Jason Kenny will take gold or silver, there is another chance for a medal for Wales. We are still on the track and 21-year-old Owain Doull goes for bronze in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit.
His opponent, New Zealand's Marc Ryan, is 10 years older than the Welshman and won a bronze medal in the 2014 World Championships in Colombia.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jason's a champion and he never gives up. He knew he had to pressurise Sam Webster. Jason waited for his chance and he gave half a lap of everything he had. Webster is the favourite but he looked nervous and was thinking more about Jason than what he wanted to do."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"We're back in the game! Well done Jason."
Track cycling
Men's sprint
Drama in the velodrome. Jason Kenny times his attack to perfection, pipping Sam Webster on the line, winning by less than half a wheel. It is 1-1 in the best of three final.
Now it's sudden death. One race. One winner. One champion.
Track cycling
Men's sprint
Right, it's back off to the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as Jason Kenny goes in his second of a potential three races in the men's sprint final.
The Englishman lost the opening race and needs to defeat Sam Webster twice to take the gold.
Athletes on Twitter
@Kimi48RenicksCopyright: @Kimi48Renicks
Scottish judo sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks can't stop showing off their gold medals, along with silver medallist Stephanie Inglis. Kimberley says on Twitter: "Go girls!"
Shooting
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welsh shooter Elena Allen had to settle for a Commonwealth Games silver medal after being beaten by Australia's Laura Coles in the women's skeet final.
She told BBC One: "A medal is a medal, if you only get into the bronze medal match someone walks away without a medal."
Best video clips so far
England's Scott Fitzgerald lands the first knock out of the Commonwealth Games boxing competition by flooring Ron Bastian of St Lucia. Watch the clip here
England judo player Megan Fletcher reaches the -70kg final despite having her face taped up following an injury to her nose. Watch the clip here
Northern Ireland boxer Michael Conlan fights on with a nasty cut to beat Nauru's Mathew Martin and advance in the men's bantamweight (56kg). Watch the clip here
England's Joanna Rowsell is a very proud woman as she climbs to the top of the podium and is handed the gold medal after her triumph in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit final.
There is a huge smile on her face, followed by waves to the crowd as the England flag is raised. She becomes the first European to win this event in Commonwealth Games history.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Wales win silver and bronze
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport in Glasgow
APCopyright: AP
"It was a day that started off badly for Wales with the news of Rhys Williams, but has taken a more positive note with further medals in the rhythmic gymnastics.
"Roared on by the SSE Hydro revellers both Francesca Jones and team-mate Laura Halford, who helped the Welsh to second in the team final, keep their cool in the final ribbon section of the individual final for a silver-bronze finish."
The title goes to Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko, who would have had to get tangled in her ribbon and fall over on her face to lose out on gold.
BBC Coverage
Live now
BBCCopyright: BBC
As always, you have a host of different sports to watch. So if track cycling, hockey, rhythmic gymnastics, weightlifting, netball or table tennis is your thing then click on the Commonwealth Games link at the top of this page and choose your sport.
Track Cycling
Victoria Pendleton
Double Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jason was in the wrong position to make the attack, so he gave up to conserve his energy."
Track cycling
Men's sprint
A poor start for England's Jason Kenny as New Zealand's Sam Webster takes the first race in the men's sprint final. Kenny needs to win the next two to take the gold medal. If he does not, the Englishman will have to settle for a silver.
Track Cycling
Athlete reaction
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Craig MacLean and Neil Fachie, who won gold in the men's Para-sport 1000m time trial B2 tandem, speaking on BBC One:
Fachie: "That was the first time I have raced for Scotland so to get on top of the podium in front of a home crowd, it was hard not get teary-eyed up there. It's a special day. We have done a lot of hard training so the fact that it all came together was great."
MacLean: "The way I felt after the race makes me feel the medal is justified, we both raced out of or skins there. We crossed the line so slowly on the fourth lap I thought we had lost it. We got it, but just."
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko and Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Track cycling
Women's 3,000m individual pursuit
Gold medal winning cyclist Joanna Rowsell on Instagram: So, so, so happy to get the gold tonight in the Individual Pursuit!
Badminton
Scotland have just beaten New Zealand 5-0 in the mixed team event Group C, with star duo Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour (pictured) completing a 21-4 21-11 win in just 21 minutes to clinch the whitewash in front of a loud crowd. They are through to the quarter-finals.
Coming up on Saturday (part two)
And don't forget these events that will see medals won on Saturday.
Shooting (men's skeet and 10m air pistol, women's 10m air rifle and 25m pistol, Queen's prize pairs)
Swimming (men's 100m breast, 200m fly and Para-sport 200m S14 free, women's 50m free, 100m back, 200m breast and 4x200m free relay)
Triathlon (team relay)
Weightlifting (women's 58kg, men's 69kg).
Coming up on Saturday
Sports: Badminton, boxing, cycling (track), gymnastics (rhythmic), hockey, judo, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, shooting, squash, swimming, triathlon, table tennis and weightlifting.
Gold medals won: 29
Medals won in ... cycling - track (men's 1,000m time trial, points race and Para-sport sprint B tandem, women's scratch race),
Gymnastics (rhythmic apparatus finals)
Judo (men's -90kg, -100kg and +100kg, women's -78kg and +78kg)
Lawn Bowls (Para-sport mixed pairs B2/B3)
Mitch Mansfield: Amid Scottish joy in the pool, have to feel for Michael Jamieson; as though everyone's having a great time at his party except him.
Squash
Men's singles
England's James Willstrop completes a convincing 3-0 victory against New Zealand's Martin Knight to move into the quarter-finals of the men's singles.
Athletes on Twitter
England 100m sprinter Ashleigh Nelson: "I just got chased by a fox in the village!"
Today's best clips
If you have missed any of today's action then here is a list of the best clips from day two.
JUDO - Scotland's Sarah Clark wins the -63kg final as she makes opponent Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon submit.
SWIMMING - Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at Glasgow 2014.
BOXING - Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within 30 seconds.
SHOOTING - Welsh shooter Elena Allen has to settle for a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women's skeet.
CYCLING - England's Joanna Rowsell beats Australian Annette Edmondson to win the women's 3,000m individual pursuit.
GYMNASTICS - Wales' Francesca Jones takes the silver medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.
NETBALL - Scotland make a winning start to their first Commonwealth Games netball campaign.
Athletes on Twitter
Track cyclist Andy Tennant: "Chilling with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes. The midges are attacking us. Never thought I would be sat outside in Glasgow!"
Squash
Men's singles
Squash
Men's singles
As mentioned, England's James Willstrop is in action in the last 16 of the men's singles. He is on course for a place in the quarter-finals as he took the first game 11-5 against New Zealand's Martin Knight and holds an 8-4 lead in the second.
Sharron Davies
BBC Sport swimming expert & 1978 CWG champion
"One for the 2014 album - been a bumper year Siobhan-Marie O'Connor."
Play continues
The action may be finished for the day in the pool, but there is still play going ahead in the badminton and squash events.
Watch badminton here - Scotland v New Zealand.
Watch squash here or on the Red Button, with England's former world number one James Willstrop in action.
Imogen Barham: England and Scotland had a great night in the swimming. Lots of medals being won.
Janet M: Glasgow is proving to be a superb initiative and training incentive for Britain as a whole for Rio in 2016.
Gary Corbett: Great to see home nations performing in the pool. A nice platform to build on following London 2012. Next, the big guns.
Best clips so far
If you happen to have missed the best action from today, then allow us to bring you up to date with a little collection of the best clips.
Ben Proud, 19, wins the 50m butterfly final to help England to their first swimming gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here.
New Zealander Sam Webster pips England's Jason Kenny to gold in the men's sprint in the deciding race of their final. Watch the clip here.
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds of their men's welterweight match at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was impressive from the Australians. The rest of the field couldn't live with them. I was impressed with how long South Africa managed to hang in there and give the Aussies a run for their money. A brilliant anchor leg from Cameron McEvoy."
Gold Medal
Australia - Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay
Australia end the day in winning style as they take gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay. South Africa come second, while Ben Proud wins his second medal of the evening as England claim the bronze, finishing ahead of hosts Scotland.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Needed to be suited and booted to give out medals today. Forgot cufflinks. Here's the solution. Pretty snazzy huh?"
The safety pin is never a good look, Chris.
Swimming
Men's 4 x 100m freestyle
Now comes the last swimming event of the day. Ben Proud, a gold medallist earlier today, is in England's quartet in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn and Liam Tancock take the cheers of the crowd, their coaches and team-mates as they walk around the pool with medals round their necks. Walker-Hebborn has a gold and Tancock has a bronze.
Gold Medal
Dimitris Minasidis (Cyprus) - men's 62kg weightlifting
Dimitris Minasidis of Cyprus has won Commonwealth gold in the men's 62kg weightlifting in the Clyde Auditorium.
The 25-year-old lifted a total of 276kg to beat Sri Lankan Sudesh Peiris, who took silver and Vaipava Ioane of Samoa, who claimed the bronze. Wales' Gareth Evans (pictured) was fifth with a personal best of 268kg.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Chris Walker-Hebborn was a bit of a temperamental kid I remember.
"He'd often throw his goggles down when he was angry and stuff like that. His talent was never in doubt, though, and it's great to see him on the podium collecting a gold medal."
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"It's been a better night for the home nations than anyone expected. Scotland have done well but it's great to get a couple of medals for England too.
"I think there is a lot to be encouraged about with British swimming after London 2012 and the World Championships where we struggled overall. It's nice to see the swimmers up there on the podium ahead of Rio and with so many new faces coming through."
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly
England's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor after winning a silver medal in the women's 100m butterfly: "It's gutting to come second by such a small margin. I knew it was going to be a close race, but I'm really happy with a silver."
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn tells BBC Sport after his 100m backstroke gold medal: "I'm over the moon and speechless. I had a few things up my sleeve this evening and I was pumped. It helps when you see your squad doing so well and I'm buzzing."
Gold Medal
Katerine Savard (Canada) - women's 100m butterfly swimming
It was so nearly two gold medals for England in 10 minutes in the pool. Siobhan O'Connor led at the halfway point of the women's 100m butterfly, but is pipped just metres from the wall as Canada's Katerine Savard comes through to take the victory by five one-hundredths.
O'Connor now has three silvers from the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Double gold medallist Emma McKeon of Australia has to settle for a bronze this time.
Badminton
Mixed teams
The Emirates Arena is currently hosting Scotland v New Zealand in Group C of the mixed teams group play badminton. You can watch that online or via the red button.
Earlier today, England beat Jersey 5-0, Northern Ireland secured a 4-1 win over Mauritius and Wales lost 4-1 to Canada.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"It's great that Chris Walker-Hebborn has fulfilled his talent. He showed great promise as a junior, and it's taken him a while to convert to the seniors but here he is, top of the podium."
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly (21:09 BST)
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly final
Teenager Siobhan O'Connor, from Bath, Somerset, has already claimed two silver medals in Glasgow - in the 200m freestyle and 4 x 100m freestyle relay - and will be hoping it is third time lucky in tonight's 100m butterfly final.
O'Connor, 18, was one of the nominees for the 2012 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Swimming
Women's 100m butterfly
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon is aiming for her third gold at Glasgow 2014.
The 20-year-old won the women's 200m freestyle, was in the 4x100m freestyle gold-medal winning quartet and is in the 100m butterfly final. Her brother David, 21, has also won a silver in the men's 400m freestyle.
Gold Medal
Chris Walker-Hebborn (England) - 100m backstroke swimming
Make that two gold medals for England. Chris Walker-Hebborn smashes the Commonwealth Games record to take the victory in the 100m backstroke. We mentioned Liam Tancock earlier, and he now has eight Commonwealth Games medals. He finishes tied third.
Australia's Mitch Larkin wins silver, while countryman Josh Beaver gets a share of bronze.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final
Our next action is the men's 100m backstroke final. Australia have won half of the gold medals available in the pool so far, with five successes in 10 races. They have won a total of 12 medals at the Tollcross Swimming Centre, including four silvers and three bronze medals.
Scotland have won five medals, including three golds, while Ben Proud's victory in the 50m butterfly is England's only success so far.
Boxing
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Take that! Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly requires just 37 seconds to see off Pakistan's Hasan Asif in their welterweight (69 kg) bout.
"What a mismatch. Donnelly has his opponent on his back on the canvas in the opening 15 seconds and the referee stops the contest after Asif is caught again.
"It's fair to say it's been a decent day for Northern Ireland in the ring after Michael Conlan fought on with a nasty cut to beat Nauru's Mathew Martin and advance in the men's bantamweight (56kg)."
Hockey
Trinidad and Tobago were beaten 16-0 by South Africa in the women's hockey yesterday. They have done better today... just. They conceded just 14 goals as they fell to another defeat to New Zealand. Ouch.
Netball
England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been in action in the netball. England recorded a huge 65-25 win over Wales in Pool B, while Scotland were 58-30 winners against Saint Lucia in Pool A. Northern Ireland have just finished their Pool A match with Jamaica and fell to a 65-34 defeat.
Medal Ceremony
Men's 400m individual medley swimming
Daniel Wallace, 21, points to a cheering public as he stands on the top of the podium. He has been so calm up to now. But seeing the Scotland flag rising and the crowd singing 'Flower of Scotland' brings a lump to his throat and a tear to his eye.
I'm sure he is not the only Scot crying at the moment. Emotional scenes, but memorable ones, in the pool. Wallace's success is Scotland's third swimming gold medal of this Commonwealth Games and their fifth medal overall in the pool.
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final (21:03 BST)
Swimming
Men's 100m backstroke final (21:03 BST)
England's Liam Tancock, who hails from Exeter, is aiming for an incredible eighth Commonwealth Games medal tonight when he swims in the men's 100m backstroke final (21.03 BST).
He is also aiming for his third successive Commonwealth victory in this event after claiming golds in Melbourne in 2006 and Delhi four years later.
Team-mate Chris Walker-Hebborn has also qualified for the final, as has Scotland's Craig McNally.
Watch live coverage of the swimming here.
Weightlifting
Men's 62kg
If weightlifting is your thing you might want to use your Red Button or our live coverage page to catch the rest of the men's 62kg, which is building towards a big climax. There are some impressive clean and jerks taking place right now. Wales' Gareth Evans is one of the men in action.
Swimming
Women's 100m freestyle S8 swimming
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"That was impressive from Maddison Elliott. A superb swim and at only 15 you have to think she has a big future. An excellent silver for Stephanie Slater as well."
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"What. A. Roar. The Scottish crowd enjoyed that and so did Daniel Wallace. The powerful Scot made his competitors look like tug boats. He sits on the ropes and encourages the supporters to roar some more, which is fine and dandy but I will need a ear test after this evening."
Gold Medal
Maddison Elliott (Australia) - Women's 100m freestyle S8 swimming
Fifteen-year-old Maddison Elliott takes gold in the women's 100m freestyle S8 event. The Australian is hugely emotional as she breaks down in tears after the victory. In an incredible performance, Elliott also breaks the world record.
There is another medal for England as Steph Slater (see 20:34) wins silver.
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"You kept thinking 'how is Daniel going to claw this back?' but he swam his own race and pulled it off."
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Daniel Wallace goodness me! Wow, wow, wow. That was brilliant."
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Men's 400m individual medley gold medallist Daniel Wallace tells BBC Sport: "I knew where I needed to be at each point. It was a dogfight to the finish but I'm really happy. It's not every day you get to race and win in front of your home crowd."
Gold Medal
Daniel Wallace (Scotland) - Men's 400m individual medley
What a Commonwealth Games this is for Scotland. Daniel Wallace takes gold in the pool in the men's 400m individual medley.
He was well behind with 50m remaining but, with the home fans screaming their support, Wallace burst through to touch first. He screams out in delight and smashes both arms into the water in an emotional celebration.
Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes, a gold medallist in the 200m freestyle, finishes second, with Sebastien Rousseau of South Africa third.
Judo
Champion's emotional tribute
Judo gold medallist Megan Fletcher, a geography teacher in Bristol, broke down as she paid tribute to her late former coach Don Werner, who passed away earlier this year from cancer.
She said: "Everything I do now, he taught me, so I will always be grateful to him, and hopefully he would be proud."
The 24-year-old was cheered on by younger brother Ben, whose knee injury robbed him of the chance of competing at the Games.
She added: "I saw Ben after the semi-final and we had a little bit of an emotional moment. It was so disappointing for us as a family to be so close to coming here and Ben could have won it, but he is such a strong-minded person that I know in the future he will be one to watch."
Swimming
Para-sport 100m freestyle
England's Steph Slater will be bidding for a first Commonwealth medal in this evening's Para-sport 100m freestyle final but the road to Glasgow has been less than straightforward for the Preston swimmer.
She was a talented able-bodied swimmer before suffering pain and numbness in her arm during a training session, later diagnosed as damage to the lower part of her brachial plexus - the network of nerves that conducts signals from the spine to the shoulder, arm, and hand.
It meant she was unable to use her arm again and now swims using just her right arm.
You can read more about Slater's story back to the pool here.
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Wales' Georgia Davies tells BBC Sport after reaching the final of the 100m backstroke: "I've been chasing that personal best for a while so I am thrilled with that. I felt pretty rusty in the heats this morning and bit nervous. I'm really looking forward to the final tomorrow now."
Swimming
Men's 400m individual medley
Are you keeping up? Don't worry, we won't be asking any questions later. The next final is up shortly. This one is the men's 400m individual medley.
Scotland's Dan Wallace, 21, was the fastest qualifier. Are we about to witness another gold for the hosts?
Boxing
Men's welterweight (69kg)
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The conditions are so stifling inside the SECC precinct that India's Mandeep Jangra had someone waving a towel in front of him to cool him down between rounds while facing Mozambique's Augusto Mathule.
"It worked. Jangra lives to fight another day after easing through in the welterweight (69kg) class without barely breaking sweat."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Georgia Davies comes out of that with a lot of credit. She was under the 60-second barrier and is the second fastest into the final so she's really found some form."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Lizzie Simmonds and Lauren Quigley are joined in the women's 100m backstroke final by Welsh swimmer Georgia Davies, after she comes second in her semi-final.
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
England's Lizzie Simmonds tells BBC Sport after reaching the final of the 100m backstroke: "I blew the cobwebs away this morning and I feel good. It's great to know that I'm a bit ahead of the field with the starts and turns."
Celebrity spotting
Sir Chris Hoy seems to be at every event in Glasgow. Here he is with fellow Scot and cyclist Graeme Obree, also known as the Flying Scotsman after twice breaking the world hour record, and comedian Billy Connolly. He tweets: "Me and two of my heroes. Graeme Obree and the Big Yin!"
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"That was a solid swim from Lizzie Simmonds. She was a little bit slower than I thought but she got a good dive and finished well."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
England's Lizzie Simmonds, who won the European Championship in 2010 in the 200m backstroke final, advances into the final of the 100m event.
Her team-mate Lauren Quigley, 19, can also prepare for an appearance in Saturday's final after coming third in the first semi-final.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
England's Adam Peaty tells BBC Sport after reaching the final of the 100m breaststroke: "I think there is more to come from me. I'm still getting used to the arena. I'm training hard at the moment and enjoying it."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
But Ross Murdoch might not have it his own way in the final. England's Adam Peaty wins the second semi-final of the men's 100m breaststroke in a new Commonwealth Games record.
However, there is more bad news for Michael Jamieson as he fails to qualify for the final. He was the poster boy ahead of the Games, but, by his standards, is having a hugely disappointing competition in his home country.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Scotland's Ross Murdoch, pictured next to Michael Jamieson, tells BBC Sport after winning his 100m breaststroke semi-final: "I feel fresh and good. Recovery wasn't great after the back of the 200m because we got back late. I haven't seen anything from yesterday's win really, I'm just trying to stay grounded."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Not a quick time from Michael Jamieson, but Ross Murdoch not put off by the big names to get through. He's so smooth at the finish."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Yesterday's hero Ross Murdoch is walking with a swagger and rightly so after his gold medal in the 200m breaststroke. The home crowd are in good voice and on their feet again as he wins his semi-final of the 100m breaststroke.
Murdoch defeated Olympic Games silver medallist Michael Jamieson yesterday, who had to settle for another silver. But Jamieson can only finish fifth in the 100m semi-final and faces an anxious wait to see if he is in the final.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle semi-final
England's Fran Halsall tells BBC Sport after winning her 50m freestyle semi-final: "I stuck to my race plan and did what I needed to do. Can I go sub-24? That would be nice! I don't want to tempt fate but I feel a lot stronger so technically I should be faster."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle semi-final
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"A new Commonwealth Games record from Fran Halsall. That's the Fran of old and back to her best. When she's in form she's almost skimming across the water."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
England's Fran Halsall and Amy Smith, who were both part of the quartet that claimed a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay, have both qualified for the final of the 50m freestyle event.
Australia's Cate Campbell set a new Commonwealth Games record by winning the first semi-final in a time of 24.17 seconds.
But records come and records go and Campbell's reign only lasted five minutes, before Halsall won the second semi-final in a time of 24.14. Scotland's Sian Harkin scrapes into the final as eighth fastest qualifier.
Best clips so far
Have you missed any of the action today? No worries, here are three clips for you to enjoy.
Sarah Clark of Scotland wins the under 63kg judo final as she makes opponent Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon submit. Watch the clip here
Wales' Francesca Jones takes the silver medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final, whilst her compatriot Laura Halford wins bronze. Watch the clip here
England's Danny Williams wins a tough men's -73kg final against New Zealand's Adrian Leat to take Commonwealth Games gold and record his first major tournament win. Watch the clip here
Boxing
Men's flyweight 52kg
Richie Woodhall
BBC Sport boxing expert & 1990 Commonwealth champion
"Reece McFadden boxed the right tactics. The problem with the mouthpiece being dislodged (see 19:57) undoubtedly cost Andrew Selby but that takes nothing away from young McFadden from Motherwell."
Boxing
Men's flyweight 52kg
Welsh flyweight Andrew Selby is in shock following his defeat by Scotland's Reece McFadden. Selby, top of the amateur world rankings, got a warning from the referee after the gum shield twice came out of his mouth during the three-round contest.
The Welshman tells BBC One: "I lost the first round, I won the second. I wasn't spitting my gum shield out deliberately, it's not my fault. Why would I spit it out? I came here to fight.
"He boxed well in the first round, but I knew he was going to run away from me. I thought I was coming back in the third round but got caught trying to attack."
Hockey
Women - New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago
This is proving to be quite a painful tournament for Trinidad and Tobago's women's hockey team. They were hammered 16-0 by South Africa yesterday and they are currently 9-0 behind against New Zealand.
Track Cycling
More celebrations for Fachie
After Neil Fachie's victory for Scotland in the 1000m tandem trial with pilot Craig Maclean, the 29-year-old from Aberdeen has had further cause for celebration after girlfriend Lora Turnham and her pilot Corrine Hall won gold in Friday's UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup time-trial race in Spain.
Gold Medal
Owen Livesey (England) - men's -81kg judo
It is a cagey, fiercely-fought all-England contest between Owen Livesey and Tom Reed and one ultimately won by the former by penalty. There is plenty of respect between the two, as their embrace at the end shows, but Livesey has gold, with Reed taking silver. Top effort lads.
What's on now
So what do you fancy watching?
We have swimming, judo, weightlifting, boxing, netball and table tennis available for your enjoyment. To see the action click on Commonwealth Games at the top and then make your pick.
Swimming
Men's 200m freestyle
Welsh bronze medallist Calum Jarvis tells BBC One: "I'm really happy to get the first Welsh medal in the pool. I didn't know what I could get and I've pulled it out the bag."
Judo
The all-England final in the men's -81kg judo is about to get under way. Owen Livesey v Tom Reed for Commonwealth Games glory. It is going to be a cracker. The two are both fighting for the number one spot in the UK.
Swimming
Men's 200m freestyle
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"I couldn't see anyone getting close to Cameron McEvoy but Thomas Fraser-Holmes timed his attack perfectly. Calum Jarvis with a great bronze and a Welsh record as well."
Gold Medal
Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) - men's 200m freestyle swimming
It's a fast and frantic night in the pool. The next person to be celebrating is Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes, who takes gold in the men's 200m freestyle final.
Cameron McEvoy, also of Australia, claims the silver, but there is a bronze medal for Wales' Calum Jarvis. That is the first ever medal for Wales in this event, so well done Calum, great effort.
With 50m left, it looked like being an Australia 1-2-3, but Jarvis produced a late surge to finish third.
Bronze Medal
Boas Munyonga (Zambia) - men's -81kg judo
Zambia are up on the board in the Commonwealth Games. Boas Munyonga has just beaten Canada's Louis Krieber-Gagnon in a bronze medal contest in the men's -81kg judo. It is a popular medal in the judo arena as well.
71 Club
11 - Boas Munyonga, Zambia, judo
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams continues his attempt to interview an athlete from each of the 71 Commonwealth countries or territories.
Zambia's Boas Munyonga will fight for judo bronze in the men's -81kg class this evening, having joined the #71club earlier this afternoon.
"Almost six hundred people play judo in Zambia. I saw people playing when I was young and got interested. At first, I was scared but I got interested.
"We only have four players and one coach. We were looking forward to coming with a big team but because of finances, we only have five. We were supposed to be 14."
Day two highlights so far
England's Joanna Rowsell produced a superb display to add the Commonwealth 3,000m individual pursuit cycling title to the world crown she won in February.
England's Ben Proud, 19, wins a surprise gold medal in the men's 50m butterfly.
Sarah Clark secured another Commonwealth Games judo gold medal for Scotland in the under-63kg division.
Wales' Elena Allen took silver in the women's skeet behind Australia's Laura Coles in Carnoustie, but England's Amber Hill failed to reach the final.
#bbcglasgow2014
#Commonwelfies
Lucy: Baking in the 28 degree heat at the hockey with the fam on Dad's 50th!
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"I'm a bit gutted Ben Proud broke my British record, but it had stood for long enough I suppose! It was a very mature swim, he just got everything right and he was in the zone. He will get stronger and there is lots more to come from him."
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"What I loved about I Ben Proud there was that he shook the hands of his competitors before he received his medal. He's shown them a lot of respect and maturity at 19."
Boxing
McFadden shocks Selby
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Scotland's Reece McFadden walked out to The Proclaimers track 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' and he's walking off to a standing ovation at the SECC centre after defeating Wales's double European flyweight champion Andrew Selby, much to the delight of the partisan crowd.
"At 19, McFadden is six years younger than Selby but he produces a mature performance to go through by an unanimous points decision.
"This lad is popular. The place is packed and the whole arena are out of their seats, some waving Scottish flags, while McFadden, dressed all in red, laps up the attention and bows to the crowd."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 50m butterfly
It's medal time, and a few minutes Ben Proud will never forget. He is the Commonwealth Games champion - and he has the gold medal to prove it.
Swimming
Women's 50m breaststroke
Women's 50m breaststroke bronze medallist Corrie Scott tells BBC One: "I just can't believe it. I said at the start that the crowd could make the difference between fourth and a bronze and it did there."
Swimming
Women's 50m breaststroke
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"That was all down to who rammed their hands on the wall at the end. And a great bronze medal for Corrie Scott and unlucky for Sophie Taylor who just missed out. Sophie is a young girl who has a lot of experience to gain."
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Men's 50m butterfly silver medallist Ben Proud tells BBC One: "I don't know what to say. I just treated it like any other race, but now tears are almost in my eyes."
Gold Medal
Leiston Pickett - Australia - women's 50m breaststroke
Australia's Leiston Pickett wins the women's 50m breaststroke, ahead of Jamaica's Alia Atkinson.
We mentioned that Scottish hopes of a medal were high, with three of the eight competitors being Scottish. Well, Corrie Scott has added to the hosts' medal tally with a bronze medal.
But there was heartbreak for England's Sophie Taylor as she finished fourth to just miss out on a medal.
Gold Medal
Megan Fletcher (England) - women's -70kg judo
It is another judo gold for England as Megan Fletcher beats six-times Oceania champion Moira de Villiers of New Zealand by Ippon, courtesy of a solid ground hold. Fletcher is battered and bruised from the event but sporting a huge smile.
Swimming
Women's 50m breaststroke
Home hopes are high of more medals in the women's 50m breaststroke after three Scottish swimmers, all from Edinburgh University, qualified for tonight's final.
Corrie Scott, 20, Kathryn Johnstone, 24, and 21-year-old Andrea Strachan will all be competing, as will English teenager Sophie Taylor, 18.
But their main threat could come in the form of Jamaica's Alia Atkinson (pictured), who was the fastest qualifier.
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"Ben has done exactly what we want to do. To go under 23 seconds is a magic number, and in Roland Schoeman he's got a big scalp."
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"The records tumbled as well for Ben Proud. A beautiful start and he finished to perfection."
Gold Medal
Ben Proud (England) - men's 50m butterfly swimming
What a performance from England's Ben Proud. He claims a British record, a Commonwealth Games record, and, most importantly, a gold medal.
That is England's first swimming gold in Glasgow 2014. Roland Schoeman of South Africa took silver, with his countryman Chad Le Clos getting bronze.
Sally Conway (Scotland) - women's -70kg judo
In the second bronze medal contest in the women's -70kg judo, Sally Conway wins another medal for Scotland with victory over Sunibala Huidrom of India by penalty. It is not the medal Conway wanted but she gratefully laps up the appreciation of the home crowd.
71 Club
10 - Memory Zhikale, Botswana, Judo
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams continues his attempt to interview an athlete from each of the 71 Commonwealth countries or territories.
Botswana's Memory Zhikale is in the #71club had a miserable day at the judo, fighting only once and expressing surprise that she had not been given a place in the repechage to fight again.
"I'm not impressed. at all. I only fought once. It took two days to come here, and now I'm done. It's pretty terrible," she said.
Memory took up judo because it represented something different to her. "I wanted a unique sport," she says. "I don't want to do a sport where someone asks me what I do and I say, 'netball'. So I got addicted to judo."
Bronze Medal
Alix Renaud-Roy (Canada) - women's -70kg judo
Alix Renaud-Roy of Canada has just made short work of her bronze medal contest with Catherine Arscott of Australia in the women's -70kg judo, winning by Ippon thanks to a well-executed hold.
Coming up - swimming finals
Eight finals in the pool tonight, here's the first three and who to look out for:
19:07: Watch men's 50 butterfly - Ben Proud and Adam Barrett of England up against South Africa's Chad le Clos.
19:12: Watch women's 50m breaststroke - Sophie Taylor of England and Sophie Scott, Katheringe Johnstone and Andrea Strachan all of Scotland are in action.
19:27: Watch men's 200m freestyle - Robbie Renwick of Scotland, Calum Jarvis of Wales and England James Guy and Nick Grainger are in action.
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Tollcross Swimming Centre where the likes of Mark Foster, Rebecca Adlington and Clare Balding are just part of the furniture these days. If it's of any interest, the trio looked in great spirits as they met in the media centre before going to their studio/balcony. Eight gold medals to be won this evening and plenty of home nation swimmers in contention, although the Australians could ruin any potential party."
Judo
We've just heard from Sarah Clark and she is now taking to the podium to receive her gold medal in the women's -63kg judo. What a moment for the 36-year-old in her last competition. English duo Faith Pitman and Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown collect their bronze medals and Cameroon's Helene Wezeu Dombeu her silver before the home crowd rise to cheer Clark. That is three golds now for the hosts.
Badminton
Everywhere you look at these Commonwealth Games there are incredible stories of courage and against-all-odds tales. Edwin Ekiring was 10 when he survived a car accident that killed his mother and, in 2009, he was knocked off his bicycle by a car leaving him with a broken arm, ribs, shin and knee.
Now aged 30, Ekiring is in Glasgow representing Uganda at badminton. "The doctors advised me to stop playing," said Ekiring, who faces Ajfan Rasheed of the Maldives in the round of 64 singles on 29 July.
"They thought I would never play badminton again but I liked playing it too much."
Judo
Athlete reaction
Scotland's Sarah Clark, who won gold in the -63kg judo, tells the BBC: "That is what I came here to do and I have come out with the result I wanted and came to get.
"Today I feel like I have done it because of the crowd. My family, friends have come to see me, it is for them and for Scotland.
"My motivation was always there and to keep the momentum going for Scottish judo is fantastic. This will be my last competitive tournament for sure."
Gold Medal
Danny Williams (England) - men's -73kg judo
With his shaven head and a body full of tattoos England's Danny Williams does not look like a man with whom you mess. New Zealand's Adrian Leat attempted just that and came off second best in a bruising contest for gold. It is a huge achievement for the Englishman, who was a late call-up to the England squad because of injury to Ben Fletcher. It is his first major tournament win, given to him by Waza-ari. Take a bow son.
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly (19:07 BST)
How would you react if your relative won a gold medal at the Olympics? Cry, scream, hug everyone? Or all of these?
One of the most memorable and emotional interviews of the London 2012 games came with proud South African Bert Le Clos after his son, Chad, had just beaten legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps to win 200m butterfly gold.
Before Glasgow 2014, the BBC's Matthew Pinsent met up with Chad and Bert in an in-depth video interview to find out how their lives have changed since London.
Well, get ready for some more tears as Chad has qualified for the final of the 50m butterfly and will be in action at 19:07 BST.
Hockey
Women's: New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago (19:00 BST)
No one likes their team getting a hiding. You turn up for a game hopeful of a good performance only to see them fall apart and get humiliated.
Well spare a thought for fans and players of the Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey side, who were thrashed 16-0 (yes, SIXTEEN) by South Africa on Thursday. As a comparison, no other team conceded more than six goals in one match as Trinidad's men kept the score down to a 6-1 loss to England.
But today is a new day. Today, Trinidad's women side take on the might that is New Zealand (19:00 BST), the 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallists and the strongest team in the group. Let's hope the officials can keep count.
71 club
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams continues his attempt to interview an athlete from each of the 71 Commonwealth countries.
NINE - Gareth Evans, Wales
You will see no better celebration than the fist-pumping roar from Gareth Evans as he won Group B of the men's 62kg weightlifting.
"That meant massive amounts," said the ninth inductee to the #71Club, who was 17th at London 2012. "I've pulled on my country's lifting suit in front of my friends, my family and all the wonderful people that were here supporting today."
Explaining his flamboyant approach, he said: "People don't pay money to watch someone pick up a weight, put it down and walk back like it's not bothering them. People want to be entertained by people lifting weights, and I like entertaining people lifting weights. I stand up, I look somewhere, I do my jerk and then it's party time."
Bronze Medal
Jacques van Zyl (South Africa) - men's 73kg judo
Agony for Northern Irish teenager Eoin Fleming, 19, who loses his bronze medal match against Jacques van Zyl of South Africa.
Bronze Medal
Jake Bensted (Australia) men's -73kg judo
Judo seems a brutal sport emotionally. One mistake and your hopes of victory vanish. Scotland's Patrick Dawson's bronze medal contest against Jake Bensted of Australia only lasts 20 seconds, before Bensted wins via ippon.
Gold Medal
Sarah Clark (Scotland) women's -63kg judo
The home fans are singing and dancing again - and with good reason. Sarah Clark of Scotland wins the under 63kg judo final as she makes opponent Helene Wezeu Dombeu of Cameroon give up.
Clark, 36, has competed in three Olympic Games.
Rhythmic gymnastics
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport's Commonwealth Games reporter
Interviewing @TeamWales silver and bronze medallists @Laura_Halford and Frankie Jones.
Bronze Medal
Faith Pitman (England) women's - 63kg judo
That's two bronze medals for England in the -63kg judo event. Just after Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown beats Beatrice Valois, Faith Pitman gets the better of Australia's Katharina Haecker.
Track cycling
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Slightly anticlimactic finale as Kiwi Sam Webster gets away from Jason Kenny to win the sprint goal decider. The Hoydrome, bouncing all afternoon, falls briefly silent - all but one small all-black corner. Kenny has been bulking up since failing to pick up a medal at the Worlds in Colombia last March, but the extra 5kg of power was not enough to close the gap he allowed Webster to build."
Bronze Medal
Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown (England) - 63kg judo
English teenager Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown, 19, wins her country's first judo medal of the evening, beating Beatrice Valois of Canada in her bronze-medal contest.
Rhythmic gymnastics
Athlete reaction
Wales' Francesca Jones won silver in the individual all-around competition to secure her second medal of the Games. She's understandably emotional: "It means everything. The sole focus for two years has been this. It's been such a long road. To get the results we've done I cant even put it into words."
Compatriot Laura Halford, who won bronze, adds: "Frankie has inspired me. When I saw her get her medal in Delhi I knew I wanted to do the same. Having her as a role model and supporting me was amazing. On the podium I was thinking I couldn't believe I'd won a bronze medal. I didn't think an individual medal would be realistic. To prove myself wrong is quite funny."
Boxing
Men's flyweight
Currently top of the AIBA rankings, Andrew Selby of Wales is expected to be pushing for a medal in the men's flyweight competition.
Selby, 25, is a two-time gold medallist at the European Amateur Championship and also won a silver medal at the World Amateur Championships in Baku in 2011.
His brother Lee is a professional boxer and fights for Matchroom Sport, who promote a number of fighters, including world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch. Andrew Selby fights Scotland's Reece McFadden, 19, in the last 32 at 18:35 BST.
Watch live coverage of the boxing here.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Track cycling sprint silver medallist Jason Kenny: "I am shattered. I think I had a bit of cramp or something."
71 club
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from each of the 71 competing nations. He spoke to six competitors yesterday. Here is another entry.
EIGHT - Brown Ramohaka, Solomon Islands
Weightlifter Brown Ramohaka made it to the Commonwealth Games despite struggling for training time in cramped facilities back home.
"I started weightlifting because I was walking past the gym one day and stood by the window," he recalls following his 62kg contest. "I looked inside the gym and the man who is now my coach asked me: 'Do you want to come and train with us?'"
Brown has been lifting ever since but his coach, Lesley, says he succeeded against the odds in Glasgow: "I'm very proud of him. He beat his personal best, when back at home we have only two weightlifting platforms for training - one for ladies and one for males. Training was difficult and I'm happy that when he came here, he did his best."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Sarah Storey
Six-time Paralympic cycling gold medallist and BBC Sport expert
"Jason has done so much more extra riding than Sam Webster and that probably cost him."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jason allowed too much of a gap and left himself too much work to do in the final straight. He tried to execute the same plan as the second race but he didn't manage it."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Victoria Pendleton
Double Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"It was a fabulous race and Jason seemed to hold back and give it to Sam Webster. Maybe Jason's used up too much energy and he perhaps should have picked up the pace a bit sooner.
"I think Webster deserves credit for keeping it slow and playing to his strengths, because a longer race would have suited Jason."
Gold Medal
Sam Webster (New Zealand) - men's sprint cycling
There is no gold medal for England's Jason Kenny. New Zealand's Sam Webster, who won the opening race, takes the third to take the glory and the victory.
It's Kenny's second silver of the Games so far after he was part of the group that came second in the men's team finals.
Track cycling
Men's sprint
Now is the time for Jason Kenny. He has won one and lost one of his best-of-three final against Sam Webster. Another win and it is gold, another loss and it is silver.
Coming up on day two
Selected highlights
18:35 BST: Watch boxing live including England's Andrew Selby v Scotland's Reece McFadden in the 52kg round of 32.
18:35 BST: Watch judo live as England Danny Williams takes on New Zealand's Adrian Leat for the -73kg gold medal.
18:45 BST: Watch squash live - world champion Laura Massaro of England is in action in the round of 16.
Swimming finals get under way from 19:07 BST
Track Cycling
Men's 4,000m individual pursuit
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jack Bobridge had been going well in training and he's come back on the track from the road and produced. Two golds for him now."
Gold Medal
Jack Bobridge (Australia) - 4,000m individual pursuit cycling
Jack Bobridge of Australia won the Commonwealth Games gold in Delhi four years ago and he has just repeated that feat in Glasgow.
He defeats countryman Alex Edmondson, the current world champion, in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit cycling.
Bobridge came out of retirement to enter this year's Commonwealth Games. Well, what a decision that has proved to be. He has now won two gold medals after also taking gold in the 4,000m team pursuit event.
Judo
Judo
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"To the Scottish Exhibition, and indeed Conference, Centre. Judo for me this evening and, if I'm particularly lucky, I could see the home nations win nine medals in all - four English judoka fighting for gold (including compatriots Owen Livesey and Tom Reed in the -81kg final), as well Scotland's Sarah Clarke. Two English judoka fighting for bronze, two Scots and Eoin Fleming of Northern Ireland."
Judo
The judo competition has been dominated by England and Scotland so far, as competitors from the two countries have won all five of the gold medals to be handed out.
And there are more medals to come tonight. Here is a list of tonight's judo finals.
18:14 BST - Women's -63kg: Sarah Clark (Scotland) v Helene Wezeu Dombeu (Cameroon)
18:35 BST - Men's -73kg: Adrian Leat (New Zealand) v Danny Williams (England)
18:56 BST - Women's -70kg: Megan Fletcher (England) v Moira De Villiers (New Zealand)
19:17 BST - Men's -81kg: Owen Livesey (England) v Tom Reed (England).
Track cycling
Men's 4,000m individual pursuit
It's a guaranteed gold and silver for Australia in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit. Jack Bobridge takes on Alex Edmondson.
Track Cycling
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Both riders went slower than they did in qualification but Marc Ryan was closer to that time. It was tough for Owain Doull coming into this competition with the pedigree of riders."
Bronze Medal
Marc Ryan (New Zealand) - 4,000m individual pursuit cycling
Experience wins over youth in the battle for the bronze in the 4,00m individual pursuit event.
Marc Ryan of New Zealand leads from start to finish, in a race Owain Doull could not get into. The Welshman misses out on a medal.
Track cycling
Men's 4,000m individual pursuit
Before we find out if Jason Kenny will take gold or silver, there is another chance for a medal for Wales. We are still on the track and 21-year-old Owain Doull goes for bronze in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit.
His opponent, New Zealand's Marc Ryan, is 10 years older than the Welshman and won a bronze medal in the 2014 World Championships in Colombia.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jason's a champion and he never gives up. He knew he had to pressurise Sam Webster. Jason waited for his chance and he gave half a lap of everything he had. Webster is the favourite but he looked nervous and was thinking more about Jason than what he wanted to do."
Track Cycling
Men's sprint
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"We're back in the game! Well done Jason."
Track cycling
Men's sprint
Drama in the velodrome. Jason Kenny times his attack to perfection, pipping Sam Webster on the line, winning by less than half a wheel. It is 1-1 in the best of three final.
Now it's sudden death. One race. One winner. One champion.
Track cycling
Men's sprint
Right, it's back off to the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as Jason Kenny goes in his second of a potential three races in the men's sprint final.
The Englishman lost the opening race and needs to defeat Sam Webster twice to take the gold.
Shooting
Welsh shooter Elena Allen had to settle for a Commonwealth Games silver medal after being beaten by Australia's Laura Coles in the women's skeet final.
She told BBC One: "A medal is a medal, if you only get into the bronze medal match someone walks away without a medal."
Best video clips so far
England's Scott Fitzgerald lands the first knock out of the Commonwealth Games boxing competition by flooring Ron Bastian of St Lucia. Watch the clip here
England judo player Megan Fletcher reaches the -70kg final despite having her face taped up following an injury to her nose. Watch the clip here
Northern Ireland boxer Michael Conlan fights on with a nasty cut to beat Nauru's Mathew Martin and advance in the men's bantamweight (56kg). Watch the clip here
Medal Ceremony
Women's 3,000m individual pursuit
England's Joanna Rowsell is a very proud woman as she climbs to the top of the podium and is handed the gold medal after her triumph in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit final.
There is a huge smile on her face, followed by waves to the crowd as the England flag is raised. She becomes the first European to win this event in Commonwealth Games history.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Wales win silver and bronze
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It was a day that started off badly for Wales with the news of Rhys Williams, but has taken a more positive note with further medals in the rhythmic gymnastics.
"Roared on by the SSE Hydro revellers both Francesca Jones and team-mate Laura Halford, who helped the Welsh to second in the team final, keep their cool in the final ribbon section of the individual final for a silver-bronze finish."
Gold Medal
Patricia Bezzoubenko (Canada) - individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics
The title goes to Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko, who would have had to get tangled in her ribbon and fall over on her face to lose out on gold.
BBC Coverage
Live now
As always, you have a host of different sports to watch. So if track cycling, hockey, rhythmic gymnastics, weightlifting, netball or table tennis is your thing then click on the Commonwealth Games link at the top of this page and choose your sport.
Track Cycling
Victoria Pendleton
Double Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Jason was in the wrong position to make the attack, so he gave up to conserve his energy."
Track cycling
Men's sprint
A poor start for England's Jason Kenny as New Zealand's Sam Webster takes the first race in the men's sprint final. Kenny needs to win the next two to take the gold medal. If he does not, the Englishman will have to settle for a silver.
Track Cycling
Athlete reaction
Craig MacLean and Neil Fachie, who won gold in the men's Para-sport 1000m time trial B2 tandem, speaking on BBC One:
Fachie: "That was the first time I have raced for Scotland so to get on top of the podium in front of a home crowd, it was hard not get teary-eyed up there. It's a special day. We have done a lot of hard training so the fact that it all came together was great."
MacLean: "The way I felt after the race makes me feel the medal is justified, we both raced out of or skins there. We crossed the line so slowly on the fourth lap I thought we had lost it. We got it, but just."
