Hockey - South Africa v Canada

BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from each of the 71 competing nations. He spoke to six competitors yesterday. Here is another entry.

EIGHT - Brown Ramohaka, Solomon Islands

Weightlifter Brown Ramohaka made it to the Commonwealth Games despite struggling for training time in cramped facilities back home.

"I started weightlifting because I was walking past the gym one day and stood by the window," he recalls following his 62kg contest. "I looked inside the gym and the man who is now my coach asked me: 'Do you want to come and train with us?'"

Brown has been lifting ever since but his coach, Lesley, says he succeeded against the odds in Glasgow: "I'm very proud of him. He beat his personal best, when back at home we have only two weightlifting platforms for training - one for ladies and one for males. Training was difficult and I'm happy that when he came here, he did his best."