Watch: Canoe Slalom World Championships 2023

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mallory Franklin won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 in the women's C1 Image caption: Mallory Franklin won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 in the women's C1

Mallory Franklin pipped Great Britain team-mate Kimberley Woods to the gold medal in the women's C1 at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships.

Franklin, who last won the title in 2017, clocked 108.05 seconds at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.

Woods was ahead of Franklin, 29, in the first two splits through 11 gates, but crossed the finish line in 108.47secs, just 0.42 seconds shy of top spot.

"It is my second world title in C1 and that means a lot," Franklin said.

"I was pretty sure Kimberley was going to go in ahead of me and she is probably getting annoyed at the number of times she slips in just behind me.

"She did an amazing run and she showed how good we are on this course as a nation and the depth that we have at C1. I am really happy for her that she has got the silver."

