Watch: 2023 Canoe Slalom World Championships

Watch on Red
Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website
& app from 10:00 BST
10:00-15:15 BST - the women’s C1 event - Friday 22nd
September
10:00-15:15 BST - men’s K1 event - Sat 23rd
September
13:30-15:15 BST- The Kayak Cross event- Sunday 24th
September
Types of Canoeing
BBC Sport
There are two canoeing Olympic disciplines; slalom and sprint.
Canoe Slalomis the ultimate challenge as paddlers tackle the excitement of white water rapids, testing speed, agility and precision. Paddlers must navigate a sequence of pairs of poles (gates) set up over rapids, waves, eddies and currents on a 250m stretch of white water.
Entry level to canoe slalom racing are generally held on calm water and the courses will be simple.
Canoe Sprint sees you race on a straight course, each boat in a separate lane, over three different distances: 200m, 500m, 1,000m.
Most paddlers enter sprint racing through a club, racing locally as novices and progressing to national regattas at junior and senior levels, where all paddlers are ranked within their classes.
For those looking to start racing and to find out the location of sprint meets, contact the British Canoeing.
Get involved with Canoeing
BBC Sport
Canoeing can be recreational or competitive. You can take it up to race and compete or as a hobby to travel an discover the water of Britain.
There are hundreds of clubs all over the UK that encourage participation.
British CanoeingCopyright: British Canoeing Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BBC Sport
Great Britain's canoeists won three medals on the opening day of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.
Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Ellis Miller won gold in the women's C1 team competition with a flawless run through 18 gates in 112.45 seconds.
Adam Burgess, Ryan Westley and James Kettle took silver in the men's C1 team event behind France.
Read more, click here.
Who to watch out for?
BBC Sport
Olympic silver-medallist Mallory Franklin will lead the way for Team GB on Friday as she aims to win her second world title in the women’s C1 event.
How can I Watch?
2023 Canoe Slalom World Championships
BBC iPlayer
The Canoe Association of Northern Ireland, the Scottish Canoe Association, Canoe Wales and British Canoeing all provide details of local clubs and centres to get you started near you.