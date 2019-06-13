Malroy Franklin

Watch: Canoe Slalom World Cup

Summary

  1. Lee Valley White Water Centre hosted the canoeing at the London 2012 Olympics
  2. From 12:00 BST - Men's C1 & Women's K1 Finals
  3. GB's David Florence, Mallory Franklin & Kimberley Woods could feature in finals
  4. 15:00 BST - Women's & Men's K1 Extreme Slalom
  5. Gareth Farrow, Aaron White, Etienne Chappell and Emily Buchannan in GB Extreme Slalom squad