Watch: Ricky Burns v Willie Limond

Ricky Burns and Willie Limond

  1. Schedule

    • Josh Campbell v Jakub Laskowski (18:00)
    • Reece Porter v Egidjus Zukas (18:20)
    • Taylor Coyle v Artem Liashevych (18:40)
    • Tyler Jolly v Frank Madsen (19:00)
    • Jake Limond v Stefan Vincent (19:30)
    • Charlie Doig v Clayton Bricknell (20:00)
    • Martin Crossan v Andrew Smart (20:40) - Scottish super lightweight title
    • Matty McHale v Steven Maguire (21:20)
    • Jack Turner v Andy Tham (22:10) - Scottish featherweight title
    • Ricky Burns v Willie Limond (23:00)
