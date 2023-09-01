Watch: Ricky Burns v Willie Limond

Posted at 8:148:14Schedule Josh Campbell v Jakub Laskowski (18:00) Reece Porter v Egidjus Zukas (18:20) Taylor Coyle v Artem Liashevych (18:40) Tyler Jolly v Frank Madsen (19:00) Jake Limond v Stefan Vincent (19:30) Charlie Doig v Clayton Bricknell (20:00) Martin Crossan v Andrew Smart (20:40) - Scottish super lightweight title Matty McHale v Steven Maguire (21:20) Jack Turner v Andy Tham (22:10) - Scottish featherweight title Ricky Burns v Willie Limond (23:00)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Josh Campbell v Jakub Laskowski (18:00)
-
Reece Porter v Egidjus Zukas (18:20)
-
Taylor Coyle v Artem Liashevych (18:40)
-
Tyler Jolly v Frank Madsen (19:00)
-
Jake Limond v Stefan Vincent (19:30)
-
Charlie Doig v Clayton Bricknell (20:00)
-
Martin Crossan v Andrew Smart (20:40) - Scottish super lightweight title
-
Matty McHale v Steven Maguire (21:20)
-
Jack Turner v Andy Tham (22:10) - Scottish featherweight title
-
Ricky Burns v Willie Limond (23:00)
Schedule
Post update