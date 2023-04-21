Watch: Boxing - England National Amateur Boxing Championships

This category is opened to male and female boxers aged between the ages of 18 and 40 in weight categories ranging from Under 49kg to Over 92kg (males) and Under 48kg to Over 81kg (females).

Women:

With 10 finals in the women’s division one fight to look out for in the women’s diversion is in the under 54kg category as the Leeds based teenager Beth Walsh, who trains at Training Cave around working at a gym and started out as a kickboxer and footballer.

She faces Korean-born Seul Bee Lee who is a Detective Constable for the Metropolitan Police, the 32-year-old’s current specialism is investigating child exploitation, and she also coaches young boxers at the Double Jab ABC in South London.

Men:

13 men’s finals are scheduled to take place with one of the stand-out contests taking place in the under 51kg weight class as defending 2022 champion Hamza Uddin, who hails for the Midlands gym Fearless, is determined to repeat history as he takes on Hassan Abu.

Who despite only having boxed for five years, the London boxer has claimed his regional title four times, as well as bronze and gold at England Boxing National Development Championships.