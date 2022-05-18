Watch: Women's World Boxing Championships - finals

Ireland’s
Amy Broadhurst goes up against Algeria's Imane Khelif in the 63kg weight class.
It’s a case of fifth time
lucky for Broadhurst as she had lost at the quarter-final stage of four
previous World Championships.
The 2019 European bronze
medallist, who sparred with Katie Taylor in USA prior to her world title fight,
has looked one of the favourites in Istanbul.
Lisa O’Rourke, who is the sister
of Olympian Aoife O’Rourke, celebrated
her 20th birthday at the weekend and faces Mozambique's Alcinda Helena Panguane the 70kg final.
Where can I watch the Women's World Boxing Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Thursday, 19 May (Finals)
Evening Session 15:50-19:00 - Red Button and BBC Sport & app
Friday, 20 May
Final: 15:50-19:00 - Red Button and BBC Sport & app
Thinking of trying out boxing?
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua
filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms
all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
You don’t need to buy any equipment as most gyms will provide
you with what you need to get started. Boxing is a whole-body workout for
improving muscle strength and mental discipline.
It's also a fun and effective way of developing communication
skills and can help people with self-esteem.
Wheelchair
boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England
Boxing have produced a development
plan to open up boxing to those with physical and
mental disabilities.
Thursday's finals schedule
Order Weight Category Corner Name Category
1 Minimumweight (45-48kg) RED - CAGIRIR Ayse TUR BLUE - CAGIRIR Ayse BLUE - BALKIBEKOVA Alua KAZ
2 Fly (50-52kg) RED - JITPONG Jutamas THA BLUE - NIKHAT Zareen IND
3 Feather (54-57kg) RED LIN Yu-Ting TPE BLUE - TESTA Irma ITA
4 Light welter (60-63kg) RED - BROADHURST Amy Sara IRL BLUE KHELIF Imane ALG
5 Light middle (66-70kg) RED - O`ROURKE Lisa Edel IRL BLUE PANGUANE Alcinda Helena MOZ
6 Light heavy (75-81kg) RED - TOBOREK Oliwia POL BLUE - STONKUTE Gabriele LTU
Who should I look out for?
Sadly the Brits didn’t get past the quarter-final stage, but there’s still plenty of high-quality boxing action to enjoy live from Istanbul.
Following Katie Taylor’s epic victory in Madison Square Gardens, Ireland can enjoy even more boxing success. Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are guaranteed at least silver in Istanbul and they join Taylor and Kellie Harrington as the only other Irish female fighters to have won medals at the World Championships.
