Watch: World Amateur Boxing Championships - GB's Tudsbury, Williams & Lynch in quarter-final action

A new-look GB boxing squad were well
represented at the start of the tournament, with 21 fighters showing up for
their home nations. Despite a strong roster, just three GB boxers
have made it through to the finals week.
England’s Lewis Williams and Conner
Tudsbury and Scotland’s Reese Lynch are all within one win of
securing a World Championship medal having reached the quarter-finals.
Manchester's Tudsbury, 21, is competing internationally for the third time this year, having boxed at the EUBC U22 European
championships and the Socikas tournament Lithuania where he claimed a gold
medal boxing at light-heavyweight (81kg). On day seven in Belgrade, the Tokyo
2020 quarter-finalist beat Mexico’s Reogelio Romero by unanimous points
decision in the cruiserweight contest.
Following Tudsbury’s afternoon heroics,
24-year-old Williams from Leamington Spa finished the day on a
high with victory against Ukraine’s Rober Marton – recovering from an earlier
points deduction to earn his place in the heavyweight quarter-final.
North Lanarkshire’s Lynch beat Spain’s
Adrian Thiam Creus on a unanimous points decision in the 63.5kg light
welterweight division. He clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan
Reazaei last week.
What are the World Amateur Boxing Championships?
The AIBA Men’s World Championships is
the signature event on the AIBA calendar, going back 39 years. More than 500 athletes
from over 88 countries have so far participated in the official 10 weight
categories, with the hopes of claiming ultimate glory and becoming a world
champion.
Past World champions include Olympic
silver medallist and AIBA ambassador Roy Jones Jr., 2x Olympic and 2x World
Champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, and World silver medallist and Olympic Champion
Anthony Joshua.
Preliminary rounds have been taking place since October
25 but as we reach the quarter-final stages, the BBC has live coverage across
all of its digital platforms.
How can I watch the World Amateur Boxing Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
The AIBA World Boxing Championships for men take place in
Serbia from 25 October to 6 November - and the BBC has live coverage from the quarter-final
stages across BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button, plus the BBC Sport website and
app.
Tuesday, 2 November
Quarter-finals
12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport
website & app
17:00-20:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 4 November
Semi-finals
12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
& app
17:00-20:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
& app
Friday, 5 November
Finals
17:00-18:40 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
& app
Saturday, 6 November
Finals
17:00-19:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC
Red Button from 17:30
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua
filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms
all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales,
Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
Is it for me?
There are different weight categories which
means boxing is for everyone.
You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But
most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring
and or competing.
Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and
different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at
their own pace.
Boxing-related
exercises such as Boxercise are
a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.
Wheelchair boxing in
making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to
open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Boxing-related
exercises such as Boxercise are
a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.
- Wheelchair boxing in
making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to
open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
Who should I look out for?
A new-look GB boxing squad were well represented at the start of the tournament, with 21 fighters showing up for their home nations. Despite a strong roster, just three GB boxers have made it through to the finals week.
England’s Lewis Williams and Conner Tudsbury and Scotland’s Reese Lynch are all within one win of securing a World Championship medal having reached the quarter-finals.
Manchester's Tudsbury, 21, is competing internationally for the third time this year, having boxed at the EUBC U22 European championships and the Socikas tournament Lithuania where he claimed a gold medal boxing at light-heavyweight (81kg). On day seven in Belgrade, the Tokyo 2020 quarter-finalist beat Mexico’s Reogelio Romero by unanimous points decision in the cruiserweight contest.
Following Tudsbury’s afternoon heroics, 24-year-old Williams from Leamington Spa finished the day on a high with victory against Ukraine’s Rober Marton – recovering from an earlier points deduction to earn his place in the heavyweight quarter-final.
North Lanarkshire’s Lynch beat Spain’s Adrian Thiam Creus on a unanimous points decision in the 63.5kg light welterweight division. He clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan Reazaei last week.
What are the World Amateur Boxing Championships?
The AIBA Men’s World Championships is the signature event on the AIBA calendar, going back 39 years. More than 500 athletes from over 88 countries have so far participated in the official 10 weight categories, with the hopes of claiming ultimate glory and becoming a world champion.
Past World champions include Olympic silver medallist and AIBA ambassador Roy Jones Jr., 2x Olympic and 2x World Champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, and World silver medallist and Olympic Champion Anthony Joshua.
Preliminary rounds have been taking place since October 25 but as we reach the quarter-final stages, the BBC has live coverage across all of its digital platforms.
How can I watch the World Amateur Boxing Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
The AIBA World Boxing Championships for men take place in Serbia from 25 October to 6 November - and the BBC has live coverage from the quarter-final stages across BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button, plus the BBC Sport website and app.
Tuesday, 2 November
Quarter-finals
12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
17:00-20:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 4 November
Semi-finals
12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
17:00-20:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 5 November
Finals
17:00-18:40 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 6 November
Finals
17:00-19:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Red Button from 17:30
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
Is it for me?
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.
You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.
Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.