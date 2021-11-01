Watch: World Amateur Boxing Championships - GB's Tudsbury, Williams & Lynch in quarter-final action

A new-look GB boxing squad were well represented at the start of the tournament, with 21 fighters showing up for their home nations. Despite a strong roster, just three GB boxers have made it through to the finals week.

England’s Lewis Williams and Conner Tudsbury and Scotland’s Reese Lynch are all within one win of securing a World Championship medal having reached the quarter-finals.

Manchester's Tudsbury, 21, is competing internationally for the third time this year, having boxed at the EUBC U22 European championships and the Socikas tournament Lithuania where he claimed a gold medal boxing at light-heavyweight (81kg). On day seven in Belgrade, the Tokyo 2020 quarter-finalist beat Mexico’s Reogelio Romero by unanimous points decision in the cruiserweight contest.

Following Tudsbury’s afternoon heroics, 24-year-old Williams from Leamington Spa finished the day on a high with victory against Ukraine’s Rober Marton – recovering from an earlier points deduction to earn his place in the heavyweight quarter-final.

North Lanarkshire’s Lynch beat Spain’s Adrian Thiam Creus on a unanimous points decision in the 63.5kg light welterweight division. He clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan Reazaei last week.