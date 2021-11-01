Connor Tudsbury

Watch: World Amateur Boxing Championships - GB's Tudsbury, Williams & Lynch in quarter-final action

  1. Who should I look out for?

    A new-look GB boxing squad were well represented at the start of the tournament, with 21 fighters showing up for their home nations. Despite a strong roster, just three GB boxers have made it through to the finals week.

    England’s Lewis Williams and Conner Tudsbury and Scotland’s Reese Lynch are all within one win of securing a World Championship medal having reached the quarter-finals.

    Manchester's Tudsbury, 21, is competing internationally for the third time this year, having boxed at the EUBC U22 European championships and the Socikas tournament Lithuania where he claimed a gold medal boxing at light-heavyweight (81kg). On day seven in Belgrade, the Tokyo 2020 quarter-finalist beat Mexico’s Reogelio Romero by unanimous points decision in the cruiserweight contest.

    Following Tudsbury’s afternoon heroics, 24-year-old Williams from Leamington Spa finished the day on a high with victory against Ukraine’s Rober Marton – recovering from an earlier points deduction to earn his place in the heavyweight quarter-final.

    North Lanarkshire’s Lynch beat Spain’s Adrian Thiam Creus on a unanimous points decision in the 63.5kg light welterweight division. He clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan Reazaei last week.

    GB's Conner Tudsbury (right) fighting Mexico’s Reogelio Romero
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: GB's Conner Tudsbury (right) fighting Mexico’s Reogelio Romero
  2. What are the World Amateur Boxing Championships?

    The AIBA Men’s World Championships is the signature event on the AIBA calendar, going back 39 years. More than 500 athletes from over 88 countries have so far participated in the official 10 weight categories, with the hopes of claiming ultimate glory and becoming a world champion.

    Past World champions include Olympic silver medallist and AIBA ambassador Roy Jones Jr., 2x Olympic and 2x World Champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, and World silver medallist and Olympic Champion Anthony Joshua.

    Preliminary rounds have been taking place since October 25 but as we reach the quarter-final stages, the BBC has live coverage across all of its digital platforms.

    Vasyl Lomachenko
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko celebrates after winning the Feather 57kg world title in Milan in 2009
  3. How can I watch the World Amateur Boxing Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    The AIBA World Boxing Championships for men take place in Serbia from 25 October to 6 November - and the BBC has live coverage from the quarter-final stages across BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button, plus the BBC Sport website and app.

    Tuesday, 2 November

    Quarter-finals

    12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    17:00-20:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday, 4 November

    Semi-finals

    12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    17:00-20:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Friday, 5 November

    Finals

    17:00-18:40 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 6 November

    Finals

    17:00-19:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Red Button from 17:30

  4. How to get into boxing

    With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.

    Is it for me?

    There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.

    You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.

    Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.

    • Boxing-related exercises such as Boxercise are a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.
    • Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
