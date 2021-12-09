Fighters in action

Watch: England Boxing National Amateur Championships - finals

  1. What are the Boxing National Amateur Championships?

    The England Boxing National Amateur Championships is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country.

    Formerly known as the Elite National Championships and ABA National Championships, it takes place at different venues across the country. It is open to 18-40 year old male and females in weight categories ranging from Under 49kg to Over 91kg (males) and Under 48kg to Under 81kg (females).

    The likes of Tyson Fury, Nicola Adams and Antony Joshua are former winners of the coveted national title belt.

    Fighters in action
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Who is competing in the men's National Amateur Boxing finals?

    -49kg

    Ibrahim Kola v Ellis Trowbridge

    -52kg

    Yusuf Thahmin v Eryk Ciureja

    -56kg

    Josh Babb v Billy Adams

    -60kg

    Joe McGuiness v Patris Mughalzai

    -64kg

    Ibraheem Sulaimaan v Owen Durnan

    -69kg

    Patrick Hewitt v Owen Rees

    -75kg

    Ramtin Musah v Billy Le Poullain

    -81kg

    Aaron Bowen v Omar Augustine

    -86kg

    Carnell Brown v Joel Aminu

    -91kg

    Thomas Pogson v Patrick Brown

    +91kg

    Harvey Dykes v Ike Ogbo

  3. Who is competing in the women's National Amateur Boxing finals?

    -51kg

    Tayla Rushton v Savannah Stubley

    -54kg

    Holly Heffron v Olivia Holmes

    -57kg

    Roni Dean v Sameenah Toussaint

    -60kg

    Hannah Robinson v Jessica Barry

    -64kg

    Sarah Dunn v Jem Campbell

    -69kg

    Jodie Wilkinson v Lucy Kisielewska

    -75kg

    Cindy Ngamba v Jerry Lee Palmer

  4. How can I watch England’s Boxing National Amateur Championship?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Returning after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can catch all the bouts and knockouts across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app.

    Saturday, 11 December

    14:00 - 18:30 – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

    Catch up on: Saturday, 4 December & Sunday, 5 December Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer

  5. Thinking of trying out boxing?

    BBC Sport

    With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.

    You don’t need to buy any equipment as most gyms will provide you with what you need to get started. Boxing is a whole body workout for improving muscle strength and mental discipline.

    It's also a fun and effective way of developing communication skills and can help people with self-esteem.

    Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.

