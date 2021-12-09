Watch: England Boxing National Amateur Championships - finals

The England Boxing National Amateur Championships is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country.

Formerly known as the Elite National Championships and ABA National Championships, it takes place at different venues across the country. It is open to 18-40 year old male and females in weight categories ranging from Under 49kg to Over 91kg (males) and Under 48kg to Under 81kg (females).

The likes of Tyson Fury, Nicola Adams and Antony Joshua are former winners of the coveted national title belt.