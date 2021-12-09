Watch: England Boxing National Amateur Championships - finals

What are the Boxing National Amateur Championships?
The England Boxing National Amateur Championships is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country.
Formerly known as the Elite National Championships and ABA National Championships, it takes place at different venues across the country. It is open to 18-40 year old male and females in weight categories ranging from Under 49kg to Over 91kg (males) and Under 48kg to Under 81kg (females).
The likes of Tyson Fury, Nicola Adams and Antony Joshua are former winners of the coveted national title belt.
Who is competing in the men's National Amateur Boxing finals?
-49kg
Ibrahim Kola v Ellis Trowbridge
-52kg
Yusuf Thahmin v Eryk Ciureja
-56kg
Josh Babb v Billy Adams
-60kg
Joe McGuiness v Patris Mughalzai
-64kg
Ibraheem Sulaimaan v Owen Durnan
-69kg
Patrick Hewitt v Owen Rees
-75kg
Ramtin Musah v Billy Le Poullain
-81kg
Aaron Bowen v Omar Augustine
-86kg
Carnell Brown v Joel Aminu
-91kg
Thomas Pogson v Patrick Brown
+91kg
Harvey Dykes v Ike Ogbo
Who is competing in the women's National Amateur Boxing finals?
-51kg
Tayla Rushton v Savannah Stubley
-54kg
Holly Heffron v Olivia Holmes
-57kg
Roni Dean v Sameenah Toussaint
-60kg
Hannah Robinson v Jessica Barry
-64kg
Sarah Dunn v Jem Campbell
-69kg
Jodie Wilkinson v Lucy Kisielewska
-75kg
Cindy Ngamba v Jerry Lee Palmer
How can I watch England’s Boxing National Amateur Championship?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Returning after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can catch all the bouts and knockouts across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app.
Saturday, 11 December
14:00 - 18:30 – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app
Catch up on: Saturday, 4 December & Sunday, 5 December Semi-Finals - BBC iPlayer
Thinking of trying out boxing?
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
You don’t need to buy any equipment as most gyms will provide you with what you need to get started. Boxing is a whole body workout for improving muscle strength and mental discipline.
It's also a fun and effective way of developing communication skills and can help people with self-esteem.
Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
