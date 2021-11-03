Watch: World Amateur Boxing Championships - Scotland's Lynch in semi-final action

A new-look GB boxing squad were well represented at the start of the tournament, with 21 fighters showing up for their home nations. Despite a strong roster, just three GB boxers made it through to the finals week.
England’s Lewis Williams and Conner Tudsbury lost at the quarter-final stage leaving Scotland’s Reese Lynch as the sole representative in today's semi-finals.
North Lanarkshire’s Lynch started by beating Spain’s Adrian Thiam Creus on a unanimous points decision in the 63.5kg light welterweight division. He clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan Reazaei last week, before securing a 3-2 split decision against Kazakhstan's Sanatali Toltayev on Tuesday.
What are the World Amateur Boxing Championships?
The AIBA Men’s World Championships is the signature event on the AIBA calendar, going back 39 years. More than 500 athletes from over 88 countries have so far participated in the official 10 weight categories, with the hopes of claiming ultimate glory and becoming a world champion.
Past World champions include Olympic silver medallist and AIBA ambassador Roy Jones Jr., 2x Olympic and 2x World Champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, and World silver medallist and Olympic Champion Anthony Joshua.
Preliminary rounds have been taking place since October 25 but as we reach the quarter-final stages, the BBC has live coverage across all of its digital platforms.
How can I watch the World Amateur Boxing Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
The AIBA World Boxing Championships for men take place in Serbia from 25 October to 6 November - and the BBC has live coverage from the quarter-final stages across BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button, plus the BBC Sport website and app.
Thursday, 4 November
Semi-finals
12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
17:00-20:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 5 November
Finals
17:00-18:40 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 6 November
Finals
17:00-19:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Red Button from 17:30
How to get into boxing
With the likes of Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
Is it for me?
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.
You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.
Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.
Boxing-related exercises such as Boxercise are a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.
Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
