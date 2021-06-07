Watch: European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers finals incl GB's Dubois & Clarke

What are the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers and how do they work?
The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris will be a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
It will pick up where the first event left off and be based on the draw from the original event.
There are 77 spots (50 male and 27 female) left at Tokyo with 176 boxers from across Europe competing across eight men’s weight categories and five women’s.
The competition will continue through to medal stages and a final in all 13 weight-classes as performance at the Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifying events will impact on seeding at Tokyo 2021.
Who has qualified for Tokyo and is still in the competition?
Men
Galal Yafai (England)
Flyweight (52kg): Already qualified
Peter McGrail (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding
Luke McCormack (England)
Lightweight (63kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Pat McCormack (England)
Welterweight (69kg): Qualified with win on Sunday
Ben Whittaker (England)
Light-heavyweight (81kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Cheavon Clarke (England)
Heavyweight (91kg): Qualified with win on Sunday
Frazer Clarke (England)
Super-heavyweight (91kg+): Qualified with win on Sunday
Women
Charley Davison (England)
Flyweight (51kg): Her win on Saturday saw her qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, following a seven-year break in which she had three children.
Karriss Artingstall (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Needs one win to qualify after a loss on Saturday she competes in Sunday's box-off
Caroline Dubois (England)
Lightweight (60kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Lauren Price (Wales)
Middleweight (75kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
How can I watch the European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the rearranged European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Paris will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Both Ring A and Ring B will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days after the event.
Full schedule
Tuesday 8 June
13:00-14:30 and 17:00-18:45
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.
GB Boxing has some great resources so that you can see what boxing is all about, and have a better idea of the rules and regulations.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What are the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers and how do they work?
The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris will be a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
It will pick up where the first event left off and be based on the draw from the original event.
There are 77 spots (50 male and 27 female) left at Tokyo with 176 boxers from across Europe competing across eight men’s weight categories and five women’s.
The competition will continue through to medal stages and a final in all 13 weight-classes as performance at the Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifying events will impact on seeding at Tokyo 2021.
Who has qualified for Tokyo and is still in the competition?
Men
Galal Yafai (England)
Flyweight (52kg): Already qualified
Peter McGrail (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding
Luke McCormack (England)
Lightweight (63kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Pat McCormack (England)
Welterweight (69kg): Qualified with win on Sunday
Ben Whittaker (England)
Light-heavyweight (81kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Cheavon Clarke (England)
Heavyweight (91kg): Qualified with win on Sunday
Frazer Clarke (England)
Super-heavyweight (91kg+): Qualified with win on Sunday
Women
Charley Davison (England)
Flyweight (51kg): Her win on Saturday saw her qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, following a seven-year break in which she had three children.
Karriss Artingstall (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Needs one win to qualify after a loss on Saturday she competes in Sunday's box-off
Caroline Dubois (England)
Lightweight (60kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Lauren Price (Wales)
Middleweight (75kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
How can I watch the European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the rearranged European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Paris will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Both Ring A and Ring B will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days after the event.
Full schedule
Tuesday 8 June
13:00-14:30 and 17:00-18:45
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.
GB Boxing has some great resources so that you can see what boxing is all about, and have a better idea of the rules and regulations.