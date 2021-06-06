Watch: European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers - GB boxers compete in semi-finals

The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris will be a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

It will pick up where the first event left off and be based on the draw from the original event.

There are 77 spots (50 male and 27 female) left at Tokyo with 176 boxers from across Europe competing across eight men’s weight categories and five women’s.

The competition will continue through to medal stages and a final in all 13 weight-classes as performance at the Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifying events will impact on seeding at Tokyo 2021.