Peter McGrail

Catch-up: European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers - four GB boxers aim to seal Tokyo spot

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Frazer Clarke qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

    Oof! What a fight this was between Frazer Clarke and Berat Acar.

    Both fighters were pretty out of puff by the end of this one...

    Take a look.

    Video caption: Frazer Clarke reaches Tokyo 2020 Olympics after tough win
  2. Cheavon Clarke books spot in Tokyo

    We'll also be seeing Cheavon Clarke in Tokyo, after his win against the Greek Vagkan Nanitzanian.

    On victory, he calmly saluted the crowd in Paris. Take a look at his final moments of the match.

    Frazer Clarke, who is not related, is up in a few moments.

    Video caption: Cheavon Clarke claims Tokyo Olympics spot after win
  3. Still to come

    Welcome back - here's what is still to come today.

    Luke McCormack is up very shortly on Ring B, he qualified for Tokyo yesterday and will face the Dutch Enrico Lacruz.

    Cheavon Clarke, third seed in this competition, is fourth on Ring B (approx 5.45pm) and will qualify for the Olympics with a win. He will compete against Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian.

    Frazer Clarke (not related) is last on Ring B (approx 6.30pm) and will qualify with a win too. He's going to be up against the Turk Berat Acar, in his bid for a ticket to Tokyo.

  4. Pat joins brother Luke at Tokyo

    Earlier this afternoon, Pat McCormack became the latest name to book a spot in Tokyo. It means he will join brother Luke at this year's Games, who achieved the same feat yesterday.

    Pat beat Georgian Eskerkhan Madiev in the Welterweight quarter-finals in Paris and you can watch some of the action below.

    Video caption: Pat McCormack beats Eskerkhan Madiev to claim spot at Tokyo Olympics
  5. What are the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers and how do they work?

    The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris will be a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

    It will pick up where the first event left off and be based on the draw from the original event.

    There are 77 spots (50 male and 27 female) left at Tokyo with 176 boxers from across Europe competing across eight men’s weight categories and five women’s.

    The competition will continue through to medal stages and a final in all 13 weight-classes as performance at the Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifying events will impact on seeding at Tokyo 2021.

  6. Who is going to Paris for GB?

    GB are sending twelve boxers – eight male and four female - to Paris.

    The team includes Wales’ reigning world champion, Lauren Price, along with three men that won medals at the 2019 world championships, Pat McCormack (sliver), Peter McGrail (bronze) and Ben Whittaker (bronze).

    Two members of the GB Boxing team, Galal Yafai and McGrail, have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but will still compete.

  7. What do GB women need to qualify for Tokyo?

    Lauren Price
    Lauren Price

    Charley Davison (England)

    Flyweight (51kg): Her win on Saturday saw her qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, following a seven-year break in which she had three children.

    Karriss Artingstall (England)

    Featherweight (57kg): Needs one win to qualify after victory on Friday

    Caroline Dubois (England)

    Lightweight (60kg): Qualified with win on Saturday

    Lauren Price (Wales)

    Middleweight (75kg): Qualified with win on Saturday

  8. What do GB men need to qualify for Tokyo?

    Luke McCormack
    Luke McCormack

    Men

    Galal Yafai (England)

    Flyweight (52kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding

    Peter McGrail (England)

    Featherweight (57kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding

    Luke McCormack (England)

    Lightweight (63kg): Qualified with win on Saturday

    Pat McCormack (England)

    Welterweight (69kg): One win from his second Olympic Games

    Lewis Richardson (England)

    Middleweight (75kg): Can no longer qualify after defeat on Friday

    Ben Whittaker (England)

    Light-heavyweight (81kg): Qualified with win on Saturday

    Cheavon Clarke (England)

    Heavyweight (91kg): Win on Saturday means he requires one win to make his second Olympic Games

    Frazer Clarke (England)

    Super-heavyweight (91kg+): Win on Saturday means he requires one win to make his second Olympic Games

  9. How can I watch the European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage of the rearranged European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Paris will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    Both Ring A and Ring B will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days after the event.

    Full schedule

    Sunday 6 June

    13:00-15:00 and 17:00-18:45

    Monday 7 June

    13:00-15:15 and 17:00-19:45

    Tuesday 8 June

    13:00-14:30 and 17:00-18:45

  10. How to get into boxing

    BBC Sport

    Video caption: Boxer Lawrence Okolie on being bullied at school for his weight

    With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.

    There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.

    GB Boxing has some great resources so that you can see what boxing is all about, and have a better idea of the rules and regulations.

