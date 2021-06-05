Catch-up: European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers - four GB boxers aim to seal Tokyo spot

Oof! What a fight this was between Frazer Clarke and Berat Acar.
Both fighters were pretty out of puff by the end of this one...
Take a look.
Cheavon Clarke books spot in Tokyo
We'll also be seeing Cheavon Clarke in Tokyo, after his win against the Greek Vagkan Nanitzanian.
On victory, he calmly saluted the crowd in Paris. Take a look at his final moments of the match.
Frazer Clarke, who is not related, is up in a few moments.
Still to come
Welcome back - here's what is still to come today.
Luke McCormack is up very shortly on Ring B, he qualified for Tokyo yesterday and will face the Dutch Enrico Lacruz.
Cheavon Clarke, third seed in this competition, is fourth on Ring B (approx 5.45pm) and will qualify for the Olympics with a win. He will compete against Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian.
Frazer Clarke (not related) is last on Ring B (approx 6.30pm) and will qualify with a win too. He's going to be up against the Turk Berat Acar, in his bid for a ticket to Tokyo.
Pat joins brother Luke at Tokyo
Earlier this afternoon, Pat McCormack became the latest name to book a spot in Tokyo. It means he will join brother Luke at this year's Games, who achieved the same feat yesterday.
Pat beat Georgian Eskerkhan Madiev in the Welterweight quarter-finals in Paris and you can watch some of the action below.
What are the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers and how do they work?
The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in
Paris will be a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in
London that was suspended after three days of competition due to the
coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
It
will pick up where the first event left off and be based on the draw from the
original event.
There are 77 spots (50 male and 27 female)
left at Tokyo with 176 boxers from across Europe competing across eight men’s
weight categories and five women’s.
The competition will continue through to
medal stages and a final in all 13 weight-classes as performance at the Boxing
Road to Tokyo qualifying events will impact on seeding at Tokyo 2021.
Who is going to Paris for GB?
GB are sending
twelve boxers – eight male and four female - to Paris.
The team includes Wales’
reigning world champion, Lauren Price, along with three men that won medals at
the 2019 world championships, Pat McCormack (sliver), Peter McGrail (bronze)
and Ben Whittaker (bronze).
Two members of
the GB Boxing team, Galal Yafai and McGrail, have already qualified for the
Tokyo Olympics but will still compete.
What do GB women need to qualify for Tokyo?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Charley Davison (England)
Flyweight (51kg): Her win on Saturday saw her qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, following a seven-year break in which she had three children.
Karriss Artingstall (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Needs one win to qualify after victory on Friday
Caroline Dubois (England)
Lightweight (60kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Lauren Price (Wales)
Middleweight (75kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
What do GB men need to qualify for Tokyo?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Men
Galal Yafai (England)
Flyweight (52kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding
Peter McGrail (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding
Luke McCormack (England)
Lightweight (63kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Pat McCormack (England)
Welterweight (69kg): One win from his second Olympic Games
Lewis Richardson (England)
Middleweight (75kg): Can no longer qualify after defeat on Friday
Ben Whittaker (England)
Light-heavyweight (81kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Cheavon Clarke (England)
Heavyweight (91kg): Win on Saturday means he requires one win to make his second Olympic Games
Frazer Clarke (England)
Super-heavyweight (91kg+): Win on Saturday means he requires one win to make his second Olympic Games
How can I watch the European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the
rearranged European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Paris will be available on BBC
iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Both Ring A and
Ring B will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days after the event.
Full
schedule
Sunday 6
June
13:00-15:00 and
17:00-18:45
Monday 7
June
13:00-15:15 and
17:00-19:45
Tuesday 8
June
13:00-14:30 and
17:00-18:45
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua
filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms
all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get
started.
There are different weight categories which means
boxing is for everyone.You don't need to get hurt to enjoy
boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting
in the ring and or competing.Skipping, hitting the punch bag or
pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take
it at their own pace.
GB Boxing has some
great resources so that you can see what boxing is all about, and have a better
idea of the rules and regulations.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Frazer Clarke qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Oof! What a fight this was between Frazer Clarke and Berat Acar.
Both fighters were pretty out of puff by the end of this one...
Take a look.
Cheavon Clarke books spot in Tokyo
We'll also be seeing Cheavon Clarke in Tokyo, after his win against the Greek Vagkan Nanitzanian.
On victory, he calmly saluted the crowd in Paris. Take a look at his final moments of the match.
Frazer Clarke, who is not related, is up in a few moments.
Still to come
Welcome back - here's what is still to come today.
Luke McCormack is up very shortly on Ring B, he qualified for Tokyo yesterday and will face the Dutch Enrico Lacruz.
Cheavon Clarke, third seed in this competition, is fourth on Ring B (approx 5.45pm) and will qualify for the Olympics with a win. He will compete against Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian.
Frazer Clarke (not related) is last on Ring B (approx 6.30pm) and will qualify with a win too. He's going to be up against the Turk Berat Acar, in his bid for a ticket to Tokyo.
Pat joins brother Luke at Tokyo
Earlier this afternoon, Pat McCormack became the latest name to book a spot in Tokyo. It means he will join brother Luke at this year's Games, who achieved the same feat yesterday.
Pat beat Georgian Eskerkhan Madiev in the Welterweight quarter-finals in Paris and you can watch some of the action below.
What are the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers and how do they work?
The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris will be a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
It will pick up where the first event left off and be based on the draw from the original event.
There are 77 spots (50 male and 27 female) left at Tokyo with 176 boxers from across Europe competing across eight men’s weight categories and five women’s.
The competition will continue through to medal stages and a final in all 13 weight-classes as performance at the Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifying events will impact on seeding at Tokyo 2021.
Who is going to Paris for GB?
GB are sending twelve boxers – eight male and four female - to Paris.
The team includes Wales’ reigning world champion, Lauren Price, along with three men that won medals at the 2019 world championships, Pat McCormack (sliver), Peter McGrail (bronze) and Ben Whittaker (bronze).
Two members of the GB Boxing team, Galal Yafai and McGrail, have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but will still compete.
What do GB women need to qualify for Tokyo?
Charley Davison (England)
Flyweight (51kg): Her win on Saturday saw her qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, following a seven-year break in which she had three children.
Karriss Artingstall (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Needs one win to qualify after victory on Friday
Caroline Dubois (England)
Lightweight (60kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Lauren Price (Wales)
Middleweight (75kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
What do GB men need to qualify for Tokyo?
Men
Galal Yafai (England)
Flyweight (52kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding
Peter McGrail (England)
Featherweight (57kg): Already qualified but still fighting to improve seeding
Luke McCormack (England)
Lightweight (63kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Pat McCormack (England)
Welterweight (69kg): One win from his second Olympic Games
Lewis Richardson (England)
Middleweight (75kg): Can no longer qualify after defeat on Friday
Ben Whittaker (England)
Light-heavyweight (81kg): Qualified with win on Saturday
Cheavon Clarke (England)
Heavyweight (91kg): Win on Saturday means he requires one win to make his second Olympic Games
Frazer Clarke (England)
Super-heavyweight (91kg+): Win on Saturday means he requires one win to make his second Olympic Games
How can I watch the European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the rearranged European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Paris will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Both Ring A and Ring B will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days after the event.
Full schedule
Sunday 6 June
13:00-15:00 and 17:00-18:45
Monday 7 June
13:00-15:15 and 17:00-19:45
Tuesday 8 June
13:00-14:30 and 17:00-18:45
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.
GB Boxing has some great resources so that you can see what boxing is all about, and have a better idea of the rules and regulations.