Joshua v Ruiz II - live weigh-in

Who said fans couldn’t make it to Saudi Arabia by the way? BBC Sport editor Dan Roan has found some and they are noting but praiseworthy of what they’ve found so far.
Eyes on the scales (and stream)
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
So we’re in. And if you’re just tuning in, we expect fighters on the scales in a matter of minutes. Anthony Joshua and Ruiz will weigh in around 30 minutes later.
You’ll be able to watch a live stream in this page as they hit the scales and keep an eye on Anthony Joshua’s weight as he’s told us he may dip under 17st. That would be some move and his lightest weight since 2014.
It sounds to me like he wants to dance around Ruiz. Evading those rapid hands is some task for 12 rounds though.
A big welcome...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
.Copyright: .
There’s a welcome in store for those arriving at the weigh in this afternoon in the form if a military vehicle complete with on-roof rifle.
A new one in the fight game that one.
Big men take a short walk
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
The Al Faisaliah Hotel hosts today’s weigh in and the fighters won’t have far to walk given they are both staying here.
Anthony Joshua is in one block, Andy Ruiz in the other.
Ruiz has a ring setup underneath the hotel and has trained there in recent weeks.
Hopefully neither man has hammered the hotel buffet before hitting the scales. No one likes to look bloated after all!
Welcome to Riyadh
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
.Copyright: .
We stand in the shadows of a somewhat glitzy building in downtown Riyadh. This isn’t Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden.
It is however the wreckage left from our trip to the latter in June, when Andy Ruiz Jr did things to Anthony Joshua that we simply didn’t think he could do.
It’s time to weigh in. Time for one more face off and almost time to rumble.
Live Reporting
By Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
Quiz: How well do you know the world heavyweight champion?
Do you think you know everything about the man who prised the IBF, WBA and WBO crowns from the British fighter's grasp at Madison Square Garden?
Take the quiz on all things Andy Ruiz Jr to find out.
A change from the O2 Arena...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
Who said fans couldn’t make it to Saudi Arabia by the way? BBC Sport editor Dan Roan has found some and they are noting but praiseworthy of what they’ve found so far.
Eyes on the scales (and stream)
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
So we’re in. And if you’re just tuning in, we expect fighters on the scales in a matter of minutes. Anthony Joshua and Ruiz will weigh in around 30 minutes later.
You’ll be able to watch a live stream in this page as they hit the scales and keep an eye on Anthony Joshua’s weight as he’s told us he may dip under 17st. That would be some move and his lightest weight since 2014.
It sounds to me like he wants to dance around Ruiz. Evading those rapid hands is some task for 12 rounds though.
A big welcome...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
There’s a welcome in store for those arriving at the weigh in this afternoon in the form if a military vehicle complete with on-roof rifle.
A new one in the fight game that one.
Big men take a short walk
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
The Al Faisaliah Hotel hosts today’s weigh in and the fighters won’t have far to walk given they are both staying here.
Anthony Joshua is in one block, Andy Ruiz in the other.
Ruiz has a ring setup underneath the hotel and has trained there in recent weeks.
Hopefully neither man has hammered the hotel buffet before hitting the scales. No one likes to look bloated after all!
Welcome to Riyadh
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport in Riyadh
We stand in the shadows of a somewhat glitzy building in downtown Riyadh. This isn’t Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden.
It is however the wreckage left from our trip to the latter in June, when Andy Ruiz Jr did things to Anthony Joshua that we simply didn’t think he could do.
It’s time to weigh in. Time for one more face off and almost time to rumble.
Welcome to the weigh in folks!