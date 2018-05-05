Bellew beats Haye: Reaction and analysis

The Liverpool fighter looked at his very best as he evaded a Haye attack in round three before landing a superb left hook and right hand to floor his rival.
A second knockdown followed moments later and Bellew - the underdog with bookmakers, as he was in the previous fight - delivered a pin-point left hand in the fifth to again send Haye down.
Haye nodded to acknowledge the shot and rose, only to be placed under intense attack, prompting referee Howard Foster to stop the fight, sending Bellew racing to the corner of the ring in celebration.
Bellew, 35, looked overjoyed and close to tears as he surely ended a rivalry which had been a focal point in British boxing for more than 18 months.
Haye, 37, admitted he needed a spectacular win to prolong his career but surely now the former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion has nowhere to turn.
'What a performance'
Everton are quick to praise the achievements of their biggest fan.
‘I’m so confused’
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport at the O2 Arena in London
“You don’t understand what this man has been through,” says Tony Bellew’s trainer Dave Coldwell.
Bellew turns up and thoughts turn to his late brother-in-law Ashley: “I’m just so confused. My mind is going everywhere. I just fight. I’m born this way. I can get in the ring. Everyday I’ve spent in the gym.
“I’ve always studied the legends who fight on the inside. These big men don’t fight inside these days. I knew he could knock me out at mid-range.
“Dave was telling me David wanted to end it with a left hook. No man knocks me out with that shot, it’s impossible.”
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport at the O2 Arena in London
Boxing is a strange old sport.
sport.
The atmosphere was hot
but far from boiling over before both men walked in. By round two the whole
place was absolutely gripped, eyes glued, hands over faces, you name it.
Then we see shots from
Tony Bellew which will one day decorate his retirement highlight reel. People
are stunned, in awe and generally just blown away by what he served up.
What more can you say
about him? A doorman who boxed before shifts and he's now gone on and landed
not only another huge pay day but a win which just underlines how good - and
under appreciated - he is.
Morning analysis? No problem...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport at the O2 Arena in London
Steve Bunce and Mike Costello have already started the analysis which you can listen to in a podcast tomorrow morning. The BBC Radio 5 live team will stay up all night so it’s ready for when you wake up.
They are hugely impressed with Tony Bellew and can’t see any way back for David Haye.
Get Andre Ward out of retirement for Bellew?
Who will Tony Bellew fight next is the big question.
The 'Bomber' has admitted that he "likes the Andre Ward fight."
The two starred in the Rocky spin off Creed together and Ward retired in September 2017 with a perfect record of 32 wins from 32 fights.
If Eddie Hearn can tempt the two-weight world champion out of retirement, the fight would likely happen at cruiserweight.
Can Hollywood be played out in real life?
Wilder fight 'will happen', says Joshua
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has just been talking about a potential unification fight with American Deontay Wilder.
"The fight is going to happen, potentially 95% this year," Joshua tells Sky Sports Box Office.
"It is just the devil in the detail, I'm really interested. You can't just offer me a buy-out fee, I want to build this fight to its full potential.
"I have worked really hard and I want it in the UK, and vice versa they want it in America, but I'm really interested in that fight."
'The truth was in the ring'
Steve Bunce
BBC Radio 5 live boxing pundit at the O2 Arena
If I hear anybody in the
Haye camp tell me tonight that there is still plenty of options, they need to
be booed down.
You can answer questions about how he got pinged. He doesn't
need to watch a tape to tell us why he was exhausted. You don't watch a tape to
know that. You can watch a million tapes, the truth was in the ring.
'A shame someone had to lose'
Jay from the Inbetweeners (otherwise known as actor James Buckley) has been playing a part in the rather random build-up, turning up (in character) at the press conference on Thursday.
For his efforts he got some decent seats, as you can see in the link below.
Where next for David Haye? He has been talking to Sky Box Office: "Tony boxed a great fight. He did some really clever stuff. He boxed really good. I didn't, plain and simple. He had a great game plan and I had no answer.
"I enjoyed the battle as tough as it was. We are a similar stature and that's why we put on a great fight. David Coldwell is a great coach, a great man and Tony Bellew, I take my hat off to him.
"We were going for the knockout and we gave you fireworks and I'm glad we gave everyone a good fight and a good night.
"You have to let your fists do the talking, it didn't go my way even though I'm fully healthy. I'm taking nothing away from Tony Bellew. He was the better man."
'Each night I've cried'
An emotional Tony Bellew says: "I just want to say I lost my brother-in-law in August and I swear to God he was watching me and he was there with me tonight for every punch, Ashley that was for you. I miss him so much. I'm broke.
"All week I've been on my own in the hotel and each night I've cried, I'm a bit emotional all I can think about is him.
"David Haye is an amazing fighter, he just got caught in a slugfest. He's a great fighter, he has got crazy power but speed and power always decreases. He is a legend, a credit to the sport and I'm just happy I've got the win against the odds.
"It's been a great journey. Who's next? I don't know. I am a walking Super Series. Every fight I'm in is a Super Series. I need that mega star."
It is an emotional Tony Bellew, who says he has been crying every night in his hotel following the death of brother-in-law Ashley Roberts in August.
Anthony Joshua embraces Tony Bellew. Both men are friends so it is highly unlikely they will ever share a boxing ring together, but the respect is there for all to see.
Andrew Priestley: ..and there sails David Haye off into retirement. He was battered tonight, absolutely battered.
Where next for David Haye? He is a two-weight world champion but you just can't beat time.
His body, as it did last March, gave up on him. Surely there is no way back for Haye now.
An emotional Tony Bellew is in tears. He is the winner.
He was fighting for the first time since beating Haye 14 months ago - also his first bout since brother-in-law Ashley Roberts died in August.
"I've cried all the tears I can cry," Bellew, 35, told BBC Radio 5 live before this fight. "It took a piece of my life and my wife and I will never get it back."
BreakingBellew wins with fifth round stoppage
Tony Bellew beats David Haye for the second time.
The first time it was via the towel coming in the 11th, this time Howard Foster stops it in the fifth.
Haye had got up, but once more the legs are all over the place. Another sustained attack and Foster jumps in. It is all over.
Haye down for third time
Again he gets up...
Round 5
Tony Bellew was written off in the first fight, and was written off again. Will this performance finally give him the credit he deserves? He has boxed fantastically in these last two rounds.
Round 5
Into round five.
Round 4
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at the O2 Arena
Only Haye knows how he
survived that round as he staggers back to the corner.
Haye survives brutal rounds three and four
Round 4
So, just to recap. Bellew charged after Haye in the third. After some misses from both men, Bellew lands with a beautiful short right hand. Haye goes down, but gets up. It is in the last few seconds of the third and Bellew lands again to send Haye down for a second time.
In the fourth, Haye, on uncertain legs, takes more punishment and again looks to have a problem with the same ankle as before. History repeating itself?
Bellew is now in complete control. Crisis mode for Haye. His career is hanging by a thread.
Haye in trouble once more
Round 4
A big gulp of air from David Haye. His legs are looking shaky.
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at the O2 Arena
Bellew in control, his
fight to lose now.
Haye still in there.
Bellew goes to finish it off.
Haye down for the second time
Haye gets up, but, with only seconds of the third left, he goes down again.
He gets up again, but is that ankle injured again?
Haye down
Tony Bellew goes charging after his man and lands. And it is a huge shot. Haye down.
Andrew Priestley: Haye looks a lot less flat-footed and oafish than he did during the first fight.
Round 3
Is Tony Bellew hoping David Haye burns himself out? A sweeping, whipped shot to the Haye body barely touches as he leaps back and avoids most of its power.
Round 3
Remember, Haye started well in March last year before ripping an Achilles tendon in the sixth, which led to Bellew winning in the 11th.
Round 3
Two gone, Haye may well have a 2-0 advantage, but they have certainly not been two clear rounds - not by any means.
Round 2
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at the O2 Arena
Good work by Haye,
landing solidly with lefts and rights, particularly the right hand. But, as in
the first fight, Bellew is taking them well.
Two rounds gone, and already I'm enjoying this.
Hoping this can carry on at this pace.
Round 2
Bravado from Bellew. Haye lands, Bellew stands, arms wide, with a "come on then, is that all you've got" kind of look.
Hull City's David Meyler enjoyed that one...
