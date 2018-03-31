Relive how Joshua beat Parker on points

Anthony Joshua speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm not going to make any analysis of my performance, that's for my coach to do.

"My strategy was to stick behind the jab - it's one of the most important weapons - a good jab will take you around the world. I was switched on, focused and went 12 rounds. It was light work. [Whether it's] ten rounds, two rounds or 12 rounds.

"This was about boxing finesse - I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse. The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

Asked who he wants to face next: "IBO, WBO, WBA, IBF. I'm not into the hype, let's get the business done. Let's see what the future holds, I'm down for whatever, whenever."

Pressed on whether he wants to face Deontay Wilder: "Wilder let's go baby, let's go!"

Asked if he would fight in the United States: "I'm not interested in coming to America. All these years, we've gone to the States, people have spent a lot of money following British boxers over there. [But] we can do it in London, Cardiff. We are staying right here.

"I want Wilder. Or Fury. Get him [Wilder] in the ring and I'll knock him spark out."