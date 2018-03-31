Relive how Joshua beat Parker on points

BBC Sport boxing reporter at the Principality Stadium
LAWRENCE LUSTIGCopyright: LAWRENCE LUSTIG
Anthony Joshua unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles as a controlled performance saw him earn a unanimous points win over Joseph Parker at a tense Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
The Briton, who also holds the IBO belt, used his left hand to telling effect throughout an intriguing affair, in which New Zealand's Parker displayed swift hands, movement and impressive durability.
But his WBO title always looked like it would end up round Joshua's waist as a significant points gap opened up, with the favourite landing a hard left uppercut in round eight and two stinging left hooks early in the 10th.
Parker tagged his rival to howls of concern in the 11th and he deserves immense respect for becoming the first man to take Joshua to the scorecards, which read 118-110 118-110 119-109.
The Liverpool fighter, 34, was knocked out in the fifth round by the Russian - who has twice failed drug tests. Povetkin, 38, floored him with a brutal left hook on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's win over Joseph Parker.
Price, who enjoyed a height and reach advantage, landed two shots at the end of the first round to give himself hope, having come into this contest as a 20-1 outsider. But Povetkin's power told in the third as he chopped down Price with a booming left hook that cut him just above his left eye.
The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist answered the count and gave Povetkin plenty to think about at the end of the round with a huge right hand of his own as the Russian received a count of his own, but Price could not sustain that pressure.
Burnett, 25, never looked in any trouble in the Cardiff bout but said afterwards he believed he had broken his right hand in the third round.
"I threw a right at the beginning of the round and I think I broke my hand," Burnett told Sky Sports.
Two of the judges gave Burnett all 12 rounds as he took a 19th straight win.
That meant a 120-108 verdict for the Northern Irishman with the third judge scoring the contest 116-112 as Burnett made a first successful defence of the WBA belt he won from Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov last October.
"I had to rely on my boxing skills to get me through the fight," said Burnett.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
So, let's have a round-up of tonight's action.
AJ showed maturity and patience
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has given his thoughts on all the action.
Lennox LewisCopyright: Lennox Lewis
'Parker is one tough, tough man'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport boxing reporter at the Principality Stadium
Anthony Joshua makes it
a perfect 21 in a row yet there are those who want more.
Some ringside craved a
stoppage which rarely looked like coming.
Joseph Parker is one
tough, tough man. A handful of the left hooks landed on his face made some of
us close up wince.
This though is perhaps
the first time where Britain will reign itself in. The repeated knockouts can
make many of us expect repetition. Tonight we learned that there are men out
there who can take the power man have folded under.
Get Involved
#bbcboxing or text 81111
Ellis Nordhoff: Terrible from the referee, stepping in at unnecessary moments. The fight would’ve exploded into life.
Giles Brooks: Hardly an emphatic win for Joshua.
Tony Greaves: Bad fight. Awful ref. Scorecards generous to Joshua although he definitely won it.
'Joshua's performance might have encouraged Wilder'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at the Principality Stadium
I thought it was an
assured performance from Joshua. He clearly thought early on that he may be
going the distance and adjusted his pace to suit.
I feel he could have
made more potent use of the left jab as when he did throw it frequently it set
up his power punches with the right hand and left hook. We also have to consider
that Parker for long periods, as game and as resilient that he was, appeared to
be in damage limitation mode.
I can imagine Wilder and
his camp will have taken much confidence from tonight's showing by Joshua but a
look at Joshua's history as an amateur and a pro suggests he will learn much
from this display and he is highly likely to return a better fighter.
Indeed
the performance might have encouraged Wilder to put pen to paper quicker than
he might otherwise have done.
Lawrence LustigCopyright: Lawrence Lustig
'We're going to smoke them out and make them fight me'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder's team does not want a fight between the American and Joshua. If it happened that would make someone an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since Lennox Lewis back in the earlier 2000s.
However, tweets from Wilder, posted before tonight's fight, suggest Hearn is incorrect.
Deontay WilderCopyright: Deontay Wilder
'Joshua was better on the day'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Joseph Parker speaking to Sky Sports:
"I got beaten by better champion. It's been a good experience being here and I'm thankful for the opportunity.
"I want to go back and come back stronger. I have no regrets, we take it on the chin. We'll be back again and we'll work harder to come back. I would love to have another go."
Asked if interruptions from the referee disrupted his tactics: "We could have worked inside more, we can't change it. Of course, I'm young, fit and strong. I'm fit to go 12 rounds, thanks to all the New Zealanders here and back home.
"He [Anthony Joshua] is a good big man and was better on the day. We'll be back."
'Fury would beat both on the same night'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO world middleweight champion and a close friend of Tyson Fury, was not impressed with what he saw from either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker.
Billy Joe SaundersCopyright: Billy Joe Saunders
'Wilder's team don't want it'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Promoter Eddie Hearn speaking to Sky Sports about whether Deontay Wilder is next for Anthony Joshua:
"It's realistic from our side. Deontay was supposed to be here tonight, he's not. Let's show Deontay what 80,000 [people] sound like.
"They [his team] don't want it. He [Anthony Joshua] wins all the belts. At 22 fights he has the chance to take them all."
Wembley again?
The official Twitter account for Wembley Stadium is a little bit excited at Anthony Joshua saying he wants to stay in Great Britain for his next few fights.
Remember, that was the scene of Joshua's win over Wladimir Klitschko last April.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweet.
Anthony Joshua speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm not going to make any analysis of my performance, that's for my coach to do.
"My strategy was to stick behind the jab - it's one of the most important weapons - a good jab will take you around the world. I was switched on, focused and went 12 rounds. It was light work. [Whether it's] ten rounds, two rounds or 12 rounds.
"This was about boxing finesse - I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse. The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world.
Asked who he wants to face next: "IBO, WBO, WBA, IBF. I'm not into the hype, let's get the business done. Let's see what the future holds, I'm down for whatever, whenever."
Pressed on whether he wants to face Deontay Wilder: "Wilder let's go baby, let's go!"
Asked if he would fight in the United States: "I'm not interested in coming to America. All these years, we've gone to the States, people have spent a lot of money following British boxers over there. [But] we can do it in London, Cardiff. We are staying right here.
"I want Wilder. Or Fury. Get him [Wilder] in the ring and I'll knock him spark out."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
What may actually happen next could be a mandatory fight against Alexander Povetkin, who we saw earlier on today produce a brutal fifth-round knockout of David Price.
That win means the Russian is the mandatory challenger, according to two of the four bodies where Joshua is now the champion.
I want Wilder or Fury - Joshua
"Who do you want next if you could have your pick?"
"Wilder. Or Fury." That's the immediate answer from the champion.
Considering Tyson Fury has not fought in two years then that is not going to happen any time soon. Wilder it is then, if the American wants it, of course.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Joshua is unbeaten from 21 professional fights, 21 wins, 20 inside the distance.
Deontay Wilder is also unbeaten. 40 professional fights and only one points win, with 39 victories via knockout or stoppage.
Joshua calls for a fight with Wilder straight away in his interview.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
One more belt for Joshua
That means Anthony Joshua now holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles.
Only Deontay Wilder's WBC belt is stopping the Englishman from having the full set.
Let's hope those two get in the ring together very soon.
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thanks and goodbye
And that is the end of this live text page on another magical night for Anthony Joshua and British boxing.
Hope you all enjoyed that and thank you as always for all your comments and thoughts.
Until next time, bye for now.
Joshua's gold
And here is the main man himself, proudly showing off his gold.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweet.
Joshua beats Parker on points to take WBO title
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport boxing reporter at the Principality Stadium
Anthony Joshua unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles as a controlled performance saw him earn a unanimous points win over Joseph Parker at a tense Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
The Briton, who also holds the IBO belt, used his left hand to telling effect throughout an intriguing affair, in which New Zealand's Parker displayed swift hands, movement and impressive durability.
But his WBO title always looked like it would end up round Joshua's waist as a significant points gap opened up, with the favourite landing a hard left uppercut in round eight and two stinging left hooks early in the 10th.
Parker tagged his rival to howls of concern in the 11th and he deserves immense respect for becoming the first man to take Joshua to the scorecards, which read 118-110 118-110 119-109.
Price suffers brutal Povetkin knockout
Michael Pearlman
BBC Sport Wales at the Principality Stadium
David Price missed out on a major upset as he was knocked out by former world WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin at the Principality Stadium.
The Liverpool fighter, 34, was knocked out in the fifth round by the Russian - who has twice failed drug tests. Povetkin, 38, floored him with a brutal left hook on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's win over Joseph Parker.
Price, who enjoyed a height and reach advantage, landed two shots at the end of the first round to give himself hope, having come into this contest as a 20-1 outsider. But Povetkin's power told in the third as he chopped down Price with a booming left hook that cut him just above his left eye.
The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist answered the count and gave Povetkin plenty to think about at the end of the round with a huge right hand of his own as the Russian received a count of his own, but Price could not sustain that pressure.
Burnett retains WBA bantamweight title
Belfast boxer Ryan Burnett successfully defended his WBA world bantamweight title by earning a dominant points win over Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo.
Burnett, 25, never looked in any trouble in the Cardiff bout but said afterwards he believed he had broken his right hand in the third round.
"I threw a right at the beginning of the round and I think I broke my hand," Burnett told Sky Sports.
Two of the judges gave Burnett all 12 rounds as he took a 19th straight win.
That meant a 120-108 verdict for the Northern Irishman with the third judge scoring the contest 116-112 as Burnett made a first successful defence of the WBA belt he won from Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov last October.
"I had to rely on my boxing skills to get me through the fight," said Burnett.
Post update
So, let's have a round-up of tonight's action.
AJ showed maturity and patience
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has given his thoughts on all the action.
'Parker is one tough, tough man'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport boxing reporter at the Principality Stadium
Anthony Joshua makes it a perfect 21 in a row yet there are those who want more.
Some ringside craved a stoppage which rarely looked like coming.
Joseph Parker is one tough, tough man. A handful of the left hooks landed on his face made some of us close up wince.
This though is perhaps the first time where Britain will reign itself in. The repeated knockouts can make many of us expect repetition. Tonight we learned that there are men out there who can take the power man have folded under.
Get Involved
#bbcboxing or text 81111
Ellis Nordhoff: Terrible from the referee, stepping in at unnecessary moments. The fight would’ve exploded into life.
Giles Brooks: Hardly an emphatic win for Joshua.
Tony Greaves: Bad fight. Awful ref. Scorecards generous to Joshua although he definitely won it.
'Joshua's performance might have encouraged Wilder'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at the Principality Stadium
I thought it was an assured performance from Joshua. He clearly thought early on that he may be going the distance and adjusted his pace to suit.
I feel he could have made more potent use of the left jab as when he did throw it frequently it set up his power punches with the right hand and left hook. We also have to consider that Parker for long periods, as game and as resilient that he was, appeared to be in damage limitation mode.
I can imagine Wilder and his camp will have taken much confidence from tonight's showing by Joshua but a look at Joshua's history as an amateur and a pro suggests he will learn much from this display and he is highly likely to return a better fighter.
Indeed the performance might have encouraged Wilder to put pen to paper quicker than he might otherwise have done.
'We're going to smoke them out and make them fight me'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder's team does not want a fight between the American and Joshua. If it happened that would make someone an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since Lennox Lewis back in the earlier 2000s.
However, tweets from Wilder, posted before tonight's fight, suggest Hearn is incorrect.
'Joshua was better on the day'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Joseph Parker speaking to Sky Sports:
"I got beaten by better champion. It's been a good experience being here and I'm thankful for the opportunity.
"I want to go back and come back stronger. I have no regrets, we take it on the chin. We'll be back again and we'll work harder to come back. I would love to have another go."
Asked if interruptions from the referee disrupted his tactics: "We could have worked inside more, we can't change it. Of course, I'm young, fit and strong. I'm fit to go 12 rounds, thanks to all the New Zealanders here and back home.
"He [Anthony Joshua] is a good big man and was better on the day. We'll be back."
'Fury would beat both on the same night'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO world middleweight champion and a close friend of Tyson Fury, was not impressed with what he saw from either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker.
'Wilder's team don't want it'
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Promoter Eddie Hearn speaking to Sky Sports about whether Deontay Wilder is next for Anthony Joshua:
"It's realistic from our side. Deontay was supposed to be here tonight, he's not. Let's show Deontay what 80,000 [people] sound like.
"They [his team] don't want it. He [Anthony Joshua] wins all the belts. At 22 fights he has the chance to take them all."
Wembley again?
The official Twitter account for Wembley Stadium is a little bit excited at Anthony Joshua saying he wants to stay in Great Britain for his next few fights.
Remember, that was the scene of Joshua's win over Wladimir Klitschko last April.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweet.
'Wilder, let's go baby!'
Anthony Joshua speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm not going to make any analysis of my performance, that's for my coach to do.
"My strategy was to stick behind the jab - it's one of the most important weapons - a good jab will take you around the world. I was switched on, focused and went 12 rounds. It was light work. [Whether it's] ten rounds, two rounds or 12 rounds.
"This was about boxing finesse - I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse. The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world.
Asked who he wants to face next: "IBO, WBO, WBA, IBF. I'm not into the hype, let's get the business done. Let's see what the future holds, I'm down for whatever, whenever."
Pressed on whether he wants to face Deontay Wilder: "Wilder let's go baby, let's go!"
Asked if he would fight in the United States: "I'm not interested in coming to America. All these years, we've gone to the States, people have spent a lot of money following British boxers over there. [But] we can do it in London, Cardiff. We are staying right here.
"I want Wilder. Or Fury. Get him [Wilder] in the ring and I'll knock him spark out."
Post update
What may actually happen next could be a mandatory fight against Alexander Povetkin, who we saw earlier on today produce a brutal fifth-round knockout of David Price.
That win means the Russian is the mandatory challenger, according to two of the four bodies where Joshua is now the champion.
I want Wilder or Fury - Joshua
"Who do you want next if you could have your pick?"
"Wilder. Or Fury." That's the immediate answer from the champion.
Considering Tyson Fury has not fought in two years then that is not going to happen any time soon. Wilder it is then, if the American wants it, of course.
Post update
Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points
Joshua is unbeaten from 21 professional fights, 21 wins, 20 inside the distance.
Deontay Wilder is also unbeaten. 40 professional fights and only one points win, with 39 victories via knockout or stoppage.
Joshua calls for a fight with Wilder straight away in his interview.
One more belt for Joshua
That means Anthony Joshua now holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles.
Only Deontay Wilder's WBC belt is stopping the Englishman from having the full set.
Let's hope those two get in the ring together very soon.