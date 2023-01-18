Bowls generic

Watch: 2023 Bowls Indoor World Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch 2023 World Indoor Bowls Championships

    All times are GMT and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Thursday 19 January

    Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button

    Ladies singles & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button

    13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream

    Friday 20 January

    Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button

    Open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button

    13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream

    Saturday 21 January

    U25 singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button

    Open singles:13:30 - 17:00 - BBC Two

    Sunday 22 January

    Open Singles Final:14:40 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into bowls

    BBC Sport

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.

    There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.

    Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.

    Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.

    Video content

    Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top