Watch: 2023 Bowls Indoor World Championships

Considered one to watch at this years championship, Nick Brett is currently ranked four in the world.
The Englishmen went viral on social media during the 2020 Championships because of his bowling skills and now looks to take things one step further and build on his success. In 2020 he also went on to lifting the Pairs and Mixed Pairs trophies.
This year you'll find him competing in the Men's Open Singles against David Gourlay.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How to watch 2023 World Indoor Bowls Championships
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 17th January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Mixed pairs & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Wednesday 18 January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Ladies singles & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Thursday 19 January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Ladies singles & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Friday 20 January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Saturday 21 January
U25 singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Open singles:13:30 - 17:00 - BBC Two
Sunday 22 January
Open Singles Final:14:40 - 17:15 - BBC Two
How to get into bowls
BBC Sport
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.
There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.
Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.
Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who should I look out for?
Considered one to watch at this years championship, Nick Brett is currently ranked four in the world.
The Englishmen went viral on social media during the 2020 Championships because of his bowling skills and now looks to take things one step further and build on his success. In 2020 he also went on to lifting the Pairs and Mixed Pairs trophies.
This year you'll find him competing in the Men's Open Singles against David Gourlay.
How to watch 2023 World Indoor Bowls Championships
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 17th January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Mixed pairs & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Wednesday 18 January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Ladies singles & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Thursday 19 January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Ladies singles & open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Friday 20 January
Open singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Open singles:13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Saturday 21 January
U25 singles:10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Open singles:13:30 - 17:00 - BBC Two
Sunday 22 January
Open Singles Final:14:40 - 17:15 - BBC Two
How to get into bowls
BBC Sport
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.
There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.
Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.
Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.