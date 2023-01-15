Watch: 2023 Bowls Indoor World Championships

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

World number one Les Gillett will be in action in the open singles.

The Englishman won the World Indoor Pairs title alongside Welshman Jason Greenslade in 2017. His form continued, gaining places in the semi-final in the 2017, 2019 and 2020 classes of the World Singles, and the 2018 Scottish International Open so he’s no stranger to competing on the big stage.

He first made an appearance on the World Bowls Tour with a surprise victory over David Gourlay at the 1997 International Open as an unseeded qualifier.

Gillet will face competition however, from Paul Foster MBE, the current world number two.

The Scotsman is a multiple world champion in both the indoor and outdoor events, a multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and with an impressive list of World Bowls Tour titles to his name.

He's never shy of the top of the Tour rankings ever since making a surprise breakthrough as an unseeded outsider by winning the 1998 World Singles title. He has since won a further four World Singles titles, most recently in 2017.