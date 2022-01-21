Bowls

Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - singles semi-finals

  1. An introduction to the 2022 World Indoor Bowls Championships

    The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January. Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in 1999.

    England's Mark Dawes hopes to retain the open singles title he won last year, while Scotland's Alex Marshall bids for a seventh title.

    England's Nick Brett, winner in 2016, returns to Potters Resort after missing out last year because of a broken arm.

    Wales' Laura Daniels will aim to defend her women's singles title.

  2. How to watch 2022 World Indoor Bowls Championships

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    Saturday 22 January

    Open singles semi-finals

    13:30-17:00 - BBC Two

    Sunday 23 January

    Open singles final

    14:40-17:15 - BBC Two

  3. How to get into bowls

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.

    There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.

    Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.

    Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.

