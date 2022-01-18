Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - Open Singles Round Two

An introduction to the 2022 World Indoor Bowls Championships
The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January. Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in 1999.
England's Mark Dawes hopes to retain the open singles title he won last year, while Scotland's Alex Marshall bids for a seventh title.
England's Nick Brett, winner in 2016, returns to Potters Resort after missing out last year because of a broken arm.
Wales' Laura Daniels will aim to defend her women's singles title.
How to watch 2022 World Indoor Bowls Championships
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Wednesday 19 January
Open singles second round
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
Open singles second round and women's singles semi-finals
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Thursday 20 January
Open singles second round
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
Women's singles final and open singles second round
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Friday 21 January
Open singles quarter-finals
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Saturday 22 January
Open singles semi-finals
13:30-17:00 - BBC Two
Sunday 23 January
Open singles final
14:40-17:15 - BBC Two
How to get into bowls
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.
There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.
Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.
Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.
