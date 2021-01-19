Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championship

The annual World Indoor Bowls Championships are the pinnacle of the sport, and each year the best players in the game converge on Norfolk to compete in the Open and Women’s Singles events alongside Open, Women’s and Mixed Pairs tournaments.

Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in 1999.

Robert Paxton is the reigning Open Singles champion, having defeated Nick Brett in the final, while Scotland’sJulie Forrest took the Women’s Singles crown.

As a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, no international players will be taking part this year and there will also be no Under-25 Singles competition, won last year by William Moulton.