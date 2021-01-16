Bowl stock image

Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championship - ladies singles quarter-final

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today’s action

    Ellen Falkner MBE becomes the first woman to play in an Open Pairs final today.
    The highlight of today’s play is the Open Pairs final – where bowls history will be made when Cambridge’s Ellen Falkner becomes the first woman to compete at this stage of the competition.

    She will be partnered by reigning Open Pairs champion Greg Harlow, who took the 2020 crown alongside Nick Brett. Their opponents are Jamie Chestney and Mark Dawes, themselves both former Pairs champions.

    Elsewhere, reigning Ladies Singles champion Julie Forrest faces Devon Cooper in the quarter-finals, while Falkner will follow her championship bid with a match against Katherine Rednall for a place in the semis. The Open Singles also gets underway with top seed Robert Paxton beginning his title defence against Jack Bird in the first round.

  2. ‘That is ridiculous!’

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That is ridiculous' - is this the greatest bowls shot ever?

    Remember this? Nick Brett’s stunning shot became one of 2020’s most unlikely internet sensations, going viral and wowing audiences around the world with its gloriously satisfying precision.

    Brett, from Peterborough, is currently ranked number one in the world but sadly won’t be able to add to his collection of six world titles this year after breaking his arm in a golf accident.

  3. An introduction to the World Indoor Bowls Championships

    Julie Forrest won the Ladies Singles title in both 2019 and 2020.
    The annual World Indoor Bowls Championships are the pinnacle of the sport, and each year the best players in the game converge on Norfolk to compete in the Open and Women’s Singles events alongside Open, Women’s and Mixed Pairs tournaments.

    Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in 1999.

    Robert Paxton is the reigning Open Singles champion, having defeated Nick Brett in the final, while Scotland’s Julie Forrest took the Women’s Singles crown.

    As a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, no international players will be taking part this year and there will also be no Under-25 Singles competition, won last year by William Moulton.

  4. How to watch the World Indoor Bowls Championships

    This year’s tournament runs until 24 January and you can watch the action live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app and via the BBC iPlayer.

    You can find full details of the BBC’s coverage here.

    18 January

    Open Pairs final, Ladies Singles quarter-finals & Open Singles first round

    Live coverage

    15:00-17:15 – BBC Two

    17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 – BBC Red Button

    10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

    Highlights

    00:25-01:25 – BBC Two

  5. How to get into bowls

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

    Want to find out more? Visit our Get Inspired guide

    You can also check out ScottishBowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling association, Irish Bowling association and Bowls England.

    Video content

    Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative
