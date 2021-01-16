Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championship - ladies singles quarter-final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The highlight of today’s play is the Open Pairs final – where bowls history will be made when Cambridge’s Ellen Falkner becomes the first woman to compete at this stage of the competition.

She will be partnered by reigning Open Pairs champion Greg Harlow, who took the 2020 crown alongside Nick Brett. Their opponents are Jamie Chestney and Mark Dawes, themselves both former Pairs champions.

Elsewhere, reigning Ladies Singles champion Julie Forrest faces Devon Cooper in the quarter-finals, while Falkner will follow her championship bid with a match against Katherine Rednall for a place in the semis. The Open Singles also gets underway with top seed Robert Paxton beginning his title defence against Jack Bird in the first round.