Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - open singles final

Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2020 marks the 23rd anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.
WBT PicturesCopyright: WBT Pictures
BBC Coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
You can watch live coverage from the World Indoor Bowls Championships on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and via BBC Sport's website and mobile app, as well on the BBC iPlayer, where you can watch all of the action again.
For full details of the week's coverage, click here.
Sunday, 26 January
Open singles finals
Live coverage
14:30-17:15, BBC Two
How to get in to Bowls
BBC Sport
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are the World Indoor Bowls Championships?
The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 9th-26th January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.
Last year, Stewart Anderson won his second World Indoor Championships title in the Open singles defeating Simon Skelton in a thrilling tie-break, while fellow Scot Julie Forrest won her first title when beating Alison Merrien in the 2019 women's singles final.
Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2020 marks the 23rd anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.
BBC Coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
You can watch live coverage from the World Indoor Bowls Championships on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and via BBC Sport's website and mobile app, as well on the BBC iPlayer, where you can watch all of the action again.
For full details of the week's coverage, click here.
Sunday, 26 January
Open singles finals
Live coverage
14:30-17:15, BBC Two
How to get in to Bowls
BBC Sport
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.
Want to find out more?Visit our Get Inspired guide
You can also check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling association, Irish Bowling association and Bowls England.