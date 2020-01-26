Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - open singles final

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 9th-26th January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year, Stewart Anderson won his second World Indoor Championships title in the Open singles defeating Simon Skelton in a thrilling tie-break, while fellow Scot Julie Forrest won her first title when beating Alison Merrien in the 2019 women's singles final.

Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2020 marks the 23rd anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.