Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - open quarter-finals

Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative

Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

You can also check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling association, Irish Bowling association and Bowls England.