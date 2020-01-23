Paxton

Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - open quarter-finals

    Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

    Want to find out more? Visit our Get Inspired guide

    You can also check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling association, Irish Bowling association and Bowls England.

