Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - open quarter-finals
Related Video and Audio
Play video Singles Quarter-Finals from BBC Sport
Play video Singles Quarter-Finals - uninterrupted from BBC Sport
Play video Singles Quarter-Finals from BBC Sport
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How to get into bowls
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.
Want to find out more? Visit our Get Inspired guide
You can also check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling association, Irish Bowling association and Bowls England.