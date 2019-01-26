Stewart Anderson

Catch-up: World Indoor Bowls Championships

BBC coverage & schedule

  2. Final taking place at Potters Resort, Hopton-on-sea
  3. Result: Open singles final - Stewart Anderson (Sco) 2-1 Simon Skelton (Eng)
  4. Anderson wins second world title

  1. Skelton faces Anderson in first final

    Simon Skelton
    England's Simon Skelton reaches the World Indoor Bowls final for the first time and faces 2013 champion Stewart Anderson.

  2. What are the World Indoor Bowls Championships?

    The 2019 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 11-27 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

    Last year, Mark Dawes claimed his first World Indoor Championships title in the men's singles defeating five-time champion Robert Paxton, while Katherine Rednall secured her third World Indoor Bowls women's singles title by beating Norwich's Rebecca Field.

    Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 21st anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.

    Mark Dawes
    Image caption: Mark Dawes claimed his first indoor title at the 2018 World Indoor Championships
  3. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    The BBC brings you live coverage of this year's action from Potters Resort action on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app from Monday, 21 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.

    Sunday, 27 January

    10:20-12:20, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

    14:30-17:15, Men's final, BBC Two

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into bowls

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

    Want to find out more? Visit our Get Inspired guide for more information.

    You can also check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling Association, Irish Bowling Association and Bowls England for clubs in your area.

    Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative
