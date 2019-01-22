Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships
Summary
- Women's singles final & open singles second round
- Open singles second round - Mervyn King v Darren Burnett
- Open singles second round - Nick Brett v Alex Marshall
- Open singles second round - Andy Thomson v Greg Harlow
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
The BBC brings you live coverage of this year's action from Potters Resort action on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app from Monday, 21 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.
Thursday, 24 January
08:00-10:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
10:00-12:00, 16:55-17:30 & 19:30-21:30, Women's final and men's second round, BBC Red Button
13:00-17:00, Women's final and men's second round, BBC Two
13:00-17:30, Women's final and men's second round, Connected TV and online
00:15-01:15, Highlights, BBC Two (on 25 January; repeated 08:00 on BBC Red Button)
What are the World Indoor Bowls Championships?
The 2019 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 11-27 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.
Last year, Mark Dawes claimed his first World Indoor Championships title in the men's singles defeating five-time champion Robert Paxton, while Katherine Rednall secured her third World Indoor Bowls women's singles title by beating Norwich's Rebecca Field.
Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 21st anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.
