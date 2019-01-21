Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships

The 2019 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 11-27 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year, Mark Dawes claimed his first World Indoor Championships title in the men's singles defeating five-time champion Robert Paxton , while Katherine Rednall secured her third World Indoor Bowls women's singles title by beating Norwich's Rebecca Field.

Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 21st anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.