Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - singles quarter-finals

The championships held in the 'middle of nowhere'
By James Law
BBC Sport
It is the world championships held on a holiday resort in a Norfolk village - BBC Sport visits the 'Mecca' of indoor bowls.Read more
Rednall wins third singles title
Ipswich's Katherine Rednall claims her third World Indoor Bowls women's singles title by beating Norwich's Rebecca Field at Hopton-on-Sea.Read more
Coverage & Schedule
All times are GMT
Friday, 26 January
Singles quarter-finals
10:00-12:00, 16:55-17:30, BBC Red Button and online
13:00-17:00, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)
19:30-21:30, online and Connected TV
00:05-01:05, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:30-11:30 on Thursday)
Saturday, 27 January
Singles semi-finals, 09:30-11:20, BBC Red Button and online
Singles semi-finals, 14:30-16:30, BBC One
Under-25 final, 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button and online
00:00-01:00, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 10:00-12:00 on Sunday)
Sunday, 28 January
World singles final, 14:30-16:30, BBC Two
World Indoor Bowls Championships
The 2018 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 12-28 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.
Last year, Paul Foster claimed his fifth indoor title in the men's singles, while Katherine Rednall saw off defending champion Ellen Falkner on her way to a second women's crown.
Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.
