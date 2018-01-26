Robert Paxton

Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - singles quarter-finals

  2. Rednall wins third singles title

    Katherine Rednall

    Ipswich's Katherine Rednall claims her third World Indoor Bowls women's singles title by beating Norwich's Rebecca Field at Hopton-on-Sea.

  3. Coverage & Schedule

    All times are GMT

    Friday, 26 January

    Singles quarter-finals

    10:00-12:00, 16:55-17:30, BBC Red Button and online

    13:00-17:00, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)

    19:30-21:30, online and Connected TV

    00:05-01:05, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:30-11:30 on Thursday)

    Saturday, 27 January

    Singles semi-finals, 09:30-11:20, BBC Red Button and online

    Singles semi-finals, 14:30-16:30, BBC One

    Under-25 final, 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button and online

    00:00-01:00, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 10:00-12:00 on Sunday)

    Sunday, 28 January

    World singles final, 14:30-16:30, BBC Two

  4. World Indoor Bowls Championships

    The 2018 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 12-28 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

    Last year, Paul Foster claimed his fifth indoor title in the men's singles, while Katherine Rednall saw off defending champion Ellen Falkner on her way to a second women's crown.

    Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Championships on the Norfolk coast.

  5. Why not try bowls yourself?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative

    Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night - so why not give it a go yourselves?!

    The Get Inspired guide explains about the different types of bowls and its variants - including foot bowls - and will guide you where to go.

