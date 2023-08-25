Watch: Big3 Championship - Triplets v Enemies

Frantic pace, relentless baskets and plenty of glitz and
glamour are on offer on BBC Sport this weekend as America’s fast-growing
basketball league Big3 comes to London.
The professional competition – set up in 2017 by rapper Ice
Cube – sees former NBA greats, college stars and international basketball
favourites compete in a specialised 3-on-3 format rewarding attacking
basketball and high-risk plays.
Saturday’s action from the 02 Arena begins with the 2023
All-Star Game as two teams of former NBA players take to the court before the
Championship game between Triplets – led by eight-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson
– and Enemies decides this year’s champions.
As Big3 brings its unique brand of basketball to fans
outside North America for the first time, expect all the stops to be pulled out
in an action-packed Saturday night.
What is Big3?
BBC Sport
Big3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper Ice
Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.
The 12 teams that make up the competition use professional
players to build a six-man roster, often including former NBA stars, college
and international players.
Although Big3 takes place on a half court similar to that
used for the 3x3 basketball at the last Olympics in Tokyo, it has its own set
of rules that reward an even quicker, more attacking game.
Three special four-point zones situated 30 feet from the
basket allow players to go for big shots from distance and a shot clock of just
14 seconds forces teams to build their attacks at pace.
Each team gets one foul challenge per half – known as “Bring
the Fire” – where a one-on-one contest is used to decide on the outcome.
Half-time happens when one team reaches 25 points. First to
50 points (with at least a 2-point lead) wins.
A game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.
Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.
All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.
Is it for me?
Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
What to expect when I start?
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
A game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.
-
Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.
-
All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.
-
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
-
The sport is a mixture of dribbling, passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
-
With clubs across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away from the court.
-
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.
Who's playing
BBC Sport
Frantic pace, relentless baskets and plenty of glitz and glamour are on offer on BBC Sport this weekend as America’s fast-growing basketball league Big3 comes to London.
The professional competition – set up in 2017 by rapper Ice Cube – sees former NBA greats, college stars and international basketball favourites compete in a specialised 3-on-3 format rewarding attacking basketball and high-risk plays.
Saturday’s action from the 02 Arena begins with the 2023 All-Star Game as two teams of former NBA players take to the court before the Championship game between Triplets – led by eight-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson – and Enemies decides this year’s champions.
As Big3 brings its unique brand of basketball to fans outside North America for the first time, expect all the stops to be pulled out in an action-packed Saturday night.
What is Big3?
BBC Sport
Big3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.
The 12 teams that make up the competition use professional players to build a six-man roster, often including former NBA stars, college and international players.
Although Big3 takes place on a half court similar to that used for the 3x3 basketball at the last Olympics in Tokyo, it has its own set of rules that reward an even quicker, more attacking game.
Three special four-point zones situated 30 feet from the basket allow players to go for big shots from distance and a shot clock of just 14 seconds forces teams to build their attacks at pace.
Each team gets one foul challenge per half – known as “Bring the Fire” – where a one-on-one contest is used to decide on the outcome.
Half-time happens when one team reaches 25 points. First to 50 points (with at least a 2-point lead) wins.
How Can I Watch?
BBC iPlayer
Coverage will be live from 18:00 on Saturday 28 August, and you can catch all of the action on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, the BBC Sport Website & App.
Get Inspired: How to get into basketball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
How do I start?
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.
What is basketball?
Is it for me?
Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
What to expect when I start?