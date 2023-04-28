Watch: NBA - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Basketball is a game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.

Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.

All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.

It can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.

Find your local club by visiting England ,Scotland ,Wales orNorthern Ireland Basketball Association websites.

Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.