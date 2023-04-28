Chase Center, San Francisco

Watch: NBA - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

Score

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Where can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

    All games will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app in the UK.

    There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.

    Remaining NBA games to be shown live on the BBC

    • 2 play-off games (play-offs to be held between 15 April and 8 May)
    • 1 Conference Finals game (matches played between 14 May and 17 May)
    • 1 NBA Finals game (finals start on 1 June and ends 18 June)
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into basketball

    Johannah Leedham of Great Britain
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Basketball is a game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.

    Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.

    All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.

    It can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.

    Find your local club by visiting England,Scotland,WalesorNorthern IrelandBasketball Association websites.

    Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.British Wheelchair Basketballprovide opportunities to play across the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top