Watch: NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks need to beat 76ers to remain in play-ins contention
Philadelphia 76ers, who sit third in the NBA's Eastern Conference, face the Dallas Mavericks, who are eighth in the Western Conference.
The top six in the conferences automatically qualify for the play-offs, but places seven to 10 try to qualify through the play-in tournament.
Every game is critical for Dallas to remain in contention for the play-ins.
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is on the verge of winning his second consecutive scoring title and possibly his first NBA MVP award but he sat out with a sore right calf in the 76ers' 116-111 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
The Mavericks, who were on a four-game losing streak, come into this game having returned to winning ways with a 127-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
All games will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app in the UK.
There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.
Remaining NBA games to be shown live on the BBC
Wednesday 29 March - Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers (starts 00:30 BST on Thursday)
2 play-off games (play-offs to be held between 15 April and 8 May)
1 Conference Finals game (matches played between 14 May and 17 May)
1 NBA Finals game (finals start on 1 June and ends 18 June)
How to get into basketball
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Basketball is a game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.
Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.
All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.
It can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Wednesday 29 March - Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers (starts 00:30 BST on Thursday)
-
2 play-off games (play-offs to be held between 15 April and 8 May)
-
1 Conference Finals game (matches played between 14 May and 17 May)
-
1 NBA Finals game (finals start on 1 June and ends 18 June)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mavericks need to beat 76ers to remain in play-ins contention
Philadelphia 76ers, who sit third in the NBA's Eastern Conference, face the Dallas Mavericks, who are eighth in the Western Conference.
The top six in the conferences automatically qualify for the play-offs, but places seven to 10 try to qualify through the play-in tournament.
Every game is critical for Dallas to remain in contention for the play-ins.
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is on the verge of winning his second consecutive scoring title and possibly his first NBA MVP award but he sat out with a sore right calf in the 76ers' 116-111 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
The Mavericks, who were on a four-game losing streak, come into this game having returned to winning ways with a 127-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
In a bid to boost their push for the play-offs, Dallas signed Kyrie Irving in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last month to team him up with Luka Doncic, who is the NBA's second leading scorer behind Embiid.
Where can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
All games will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app in the UK.
There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.
Remaining NBA games to be shown live on the BBC
How to get into basketball
BBC Sport
Basketball is a game where two teams compete to score the most points by throwing a ball into their opponents net.
Players can move freely around the court, except for the player with the ball who can only move when bouncing or 'dribbling' the ball.
All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.
It can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.