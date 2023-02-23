NBA: Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Four regular season games, two play-off games, one Conference Finals game and one NBA Finals game will also be shown.

There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.

Tonight's fixture sees Miami Heat travel to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference, available on BBC Three and iPlayer from 20:00 GMT.

Saturday 25 February

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks: 00:25-03:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & Sport website and app.