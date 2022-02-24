Watch: Women’s Premier League – Cardiff Met Archers v Loughborough Lightning

Video content Video caption: Women's wheelchair basketball: Meet some of the stars Women's wheelchair basketball: Meet some of the stars

This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.

The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.

Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick are among the Loughborough side. They are one of four teams alongside Worcester Wolves, Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix.

Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.