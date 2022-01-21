Watch: Women’s Premier League – Worcester Wolves v Loughborough Lightning

This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.
The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.
Worcester Wolves take on Loughborough Lightning in the opening match and among the Loughborough squad are Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick.
Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix are the other teams competing for the title.
Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.
GB's Jude Hamer on wheelchair basketball's new pro women's league
Great Britain wheelchair basketball player Jude Hamer says she is excited about the new women's pro league but will watch her Lightning team-mates from the sidelines on Saturday - after being ruled out of the opener having been concussed in training.
"I'm disappointed and it's a shame but hopefully I will be back in a few weeks, so I just have to be careful in the meantime," she told BBC Sport.
But Hamer says she is proud to be a part of the new league, which will give female athletes a chance to combine studying and playing at a high level.
"We've always been very fortunate in this country to have an established women's league but a professional Premier League is not something I thought would ever happen in my career," she says.
"There is no other league like this in the world, so it's exciting to create something so pioneering, especially in women's Para-sport.
"This league gives young women and girls a chance to be in an environment where they'll be able to see people who look like them, and also get an education and think about what they might want to do next."
How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?
All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app:
Saturday, 22 January
13:00: Worcester Wolves v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 26 February
13:00: Cardiff Met Archers v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 5 March
16:30: East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 2 April
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 3 April
12:00: Worcester Wolves v East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 30 April
13:00: East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 May
15:00: Play offs/finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into disability sport
BBC Sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the Women's Premier League?
This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.
The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.
Worcester Wolves take on Loughborough Lightning in the opening match and among the Loughborough squad are Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick.
Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix are the other teams competing for the title.
Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.
GB's Jude Hamer on wheelchair basketball's new pro women's league
Great Britain wheelchair basketball player Jude Hamer says she is excited about the new women's pro league but will watch her Lightning team-mates from the sidelines on Saturday - after being ruled out of the opener having been concussed in training.
"I'm disappointed and it's a shame but hopefully I will be back in a few weeks, so I just have to be careful in the meantime," she told BBC Sport.
But Hamer says she is proud to be a part of the new league, which will give female athletes a chance to combine studying and playing at a high level.
"We've always been very fortunate in this country to have an established women's league but a professional Premier League is not something I thought would ever happen in my career," she says.
"There is no other league like this in the world, so it's exciting to create something so pioneering, especially in women's Para-sport.
"This league gives young women and girls a chance to be in an environment where they'll be able to see people who look like them, and also get an education and think about what they might want to do next."
Read more about Hamer's story here.
How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?
All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app:
Saturday, 22 January
13:00: Worcester Wolves v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 26 February
13:00: Cardiff Met Archers v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 5 March
16:30: East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 2 April
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 3 April
12:00: Worcester Wolves v East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 30 April
13:00: East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 May
15:00: Play offs/finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into disability sport
BBC Sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.
Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.