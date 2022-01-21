Watch: Women’s Premier League – Worcester Wolves v Loughborough Lightning

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Tokyo was Jude Hamer's third Paralympics, but it was a disappointing tournament for GB, who finished seventh Image caption: Tokyo was Jude Hamer's third Paralympics, but it was a disappointing tournament for GB, who finished seventh

Great Britain wheelchair basketball player Jude Hamer says she is excited about the new women's pro league but will watch her Lightning team-mates from the sidelines on Saturday - after being ruled out of the opener having been concussed in training.

"I'm disappointed and it's a shame but hopefully I will be back in a few weeks, so I just have to be careful in the meantime," she told BBC Sport.

But Hamer says she is proud to be a part of the new league, which will give female athletes a chance to combine studying and playing at a high level.

"We've always been very fortunate in this country to have an established women's league but a professional Premier League is not something I thought would ever happen in my career," she says.

"There is no other league like this in the world, so it's exciting to create something so pioneering, especially in women's Para-sport.

"This league gives young women and girls a chance to be in an environment where they'll be able to see people who look like them, and also get an education and think about what they might want to do next."

