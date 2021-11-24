Watch: Men's World Cup 2023 qualifier - Great Britain v Greece

The 24-man squad is built around a core group of veteran
GB BasketballCopyright: GB Basketball
The 24-man squad is built around a core group of veteran players that include Dan Clark, Ashley Hamilton, Myles Hesson, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Ben Mockford, Luke Nelson, Teddy Okereafor, and Gabe Olaseni. The selection of those eight along with GB regulars Gareth Murray, Tarik Phillip, Jacob Round, and Ovie Soko (finished third in Love Island) sees all 12 players from February’s EuroBasket 2022 Qualifying window named in the 24.
Ironman Okereafor will set a new British record as the most consecutive international games played if he plays against Greece by making his 50th straight appearance.
The team will once again be led by Marc Steutel, with Head Coach Nate Reinking absent due to his role as assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How can I watch Great Britain in World Cup Qualifying?
All times in GMT & subject to change
Great Britain’s men’s basketball team open their qualifying campaign for the 2023 World Cup finals as they host Greece at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle this Thursday,before travelling to face Turkey on Sunday, and you can watch them both LIVE across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app.
As usual, you'll be able to catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Thursday 25th November: Great Britain v Greece 18:20-21:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport Website and App.
Sunday 28th November: Turkey v Great Britain 15:50-18:30 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport Website and App.
Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
