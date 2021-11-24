Watch: Men's World Cup 2023 qualifier - Great Britain v Greece

The 24-man squad is built around a core group of veteran players that include Dan Clark, Ashley Hamilton, Myles Hesson, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Ben Mockford, Luke Nelson, Teddy Okereafor, and Gabe Olaseni. The selection of those eight along with GB regulars Gareth Murray, Tarik Phillip, Jacob Round, and Ovie Soko (finished third in Love Island) sees all 12 players from February’s EuroBasket 2022 Qualifying window named in the 24.

Ironman Okereafor will set a new British record as the most consecutive international games played if he plays against Greece by making his 50th straight appearance.

The team will once again be led by Marc Steutel, with Head Coach Nate Reinking absent due to his role as assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.