Watch: Women's Eurobasket 2023 qualifiers: Great Britain v Greece

Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or
ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can
play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy
competing with a team.
Basketball is a fun, fast and stamina-building sport with
players burning up to 600 calories an hour.
The sport is a mixture of dribbling,
passing and shooting which helps improve balance and co-ordination.
With clubs
across the country, it's a great way to meet new people and develop teamwork
and communication skills and many clubs offer a variety of social events away
from the court.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and
is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair
Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building
confidence. British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across
the UK.
What can you expect?
Great Britain begin their qualifying campaign for EuroBasket Women 2023 against Greece on Thursday, 11 November
The ten group winners and four best second-ranked teams will qualify for the EuroBasket finals tournament.
EuroBasket 2019 saw GB go further in the competition than ever before, reaching the semi-finals, but they missed out on the 2021 finals.
GB narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.
If Chema Buceta's side can achieve a top-six finish at the 2023 EuroBasket finals they will get the chance to play in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
How to watch EuroBasket Women 2023 qualifiers
All times in GMT & subject to change
Thursday, 11 November
Great Britain v Greece
19:20-21:15 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.
Great Britain women's basketball squad
Shanice Beckford-Norton, Renee Busch, Chantel Charles, Temi Fagbenle, Georgia Gayle, Cheridene Green, Chantelle Handy, Shequila Joseph, Karlie Samuelson, Eilidh Simpson, Azania Stewart, Hannah Robb, Rachael Vanderwal and Holly Winterburn
