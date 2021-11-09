GB Basketball

Watch: Women's Eurobasket 2023 qualifiers: Great Britain v Greece

  1. What can you expect?

    Temi Fagbenle
    Great Britain begin their qualifying campaign for EuroBasket Women 2023 against Greece on Thursday, 11 November

    The ten group winners and four best second-ranked teams will qualify for the EuroBasket finals tournament.

    EuroBasket 2019 saw GB go further in the competition than ever before, reaching the semi-finals, but they missed out on the 2021 finals.

    GB narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

    If Chema Buceta's side can achieve a top-six finish at the 2023 EuroBasket finals they will get the chance to play in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

  2. How to watch EuroBasket Women 2023 qualifiers

    All times in GMT & subject to change

    Thursday, 11 November

    Great Britain v Greece

    19:20-21:15 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

  3. Great Britain women's basketball squad

    Shanice Beckford-Norton, Renee Busch, Chantel Charles, Temi Fagbenle, Georgia Gayle, Cheridene Green, Chantelle Handy, Shequila Joseph, Karlie Samuelson, Eilidh Simpson, Azania Stewart, Hannah Robb, Rachael Vanderwal and Holly Winterburn

