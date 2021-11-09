Watch: Women's Eurobasket 2023 qualifiers: Great Britain v Greece

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Great Britain begin their qualifying campaign for EuroBasket Women 2023 against Greece on Thursday, 11 November

The ten group winners and four best second-ranked teams will qualify for the EuroBasket finals tournament.

EuroBasket 2019 saw GB go further in the competition than ever before, reaching the semi-finals, but they missed out on the 2021 finals.

GB narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

If Chema Buceta's side can achieve a top-six finish at the 2023 EuroBasket finals they will get the chance to play in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.