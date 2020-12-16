Watch: Basketball 3x3 World Tour Final

The 3x3 World Tour is an international tour of three-player basketball teams representing cities. The tournament is organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The 12 top teams in the FIBA World Tour rankings representing various cities including Amsterdam (NED), Graz (AUT), Harlem (US) and reigning champions Novi Sad (UAE) will compete to become the winners of the World Tour with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals featuring live on the BBC Sport website.

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, FIBA lifted its suspension of competitions in July and released the 3x3 World Tour schedule which included the four masters events across Hungary and Qatar with later confirmation of the Finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

3x3 basketball is due to make its Olympic debut at the postponed Tokyo 2020 games next year.