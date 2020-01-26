Reaction & tributes as NBA legend Bryant dies in helicopter crash

1 - The number of Most Valuable Player awards Bryant has won. The accolade given the best-performing player in a regular season, Bryant won it in 2007-08.

4 - All-Star MVP Awards won - in 2001-02, 2006-07, 2008-09 and 2010-11. He is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.

11 - And only one other player, Karl Malone, has ever made the All-NBA First Team selections 11 times.

