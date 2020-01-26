Reaction & tributes as NBA legend Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NFL legend Tom Brady is among the many people paying tribute to Bryant on social media.
By Callum Matthews
Brady pays tribute
News conference at 22:00 GMT
There will be a news conference at 22:00 GMT UK time where we are expected to find out more details about the helicopter crash involving Bryant.
'Dear Basketball' - Bryant's emotional poem from retirement
Watch Kobe Bryant's poem entitled 'Dear Basketball', written when the five-time NBA champion retired in 2015.
Bryant in numbers
1 - The number of Most Valuable Player awards Bryant has won. The accolade given the best-performing player in a regular season, Bryant won it in 2007-08.
4 - All-Star MVP Awards won - in 2001-02, 2006-07, 2008-09 and 2010-11. He is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.
11 - And only one other player, Karl Malone, has ever made the All-NBA First Team selections 11 times.
Dwayne Wade, who is a three-time NBA champion with Miami Heat, has also taken to social media to share his shock at the breaking news that Bryant has passed away.
Federal Aviation Administration Statement
The Federal Aviation Administration have tweeted this statement.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has paid his tribute to Bryant.
Who was Bryant?
Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He retired in April 2016.
Bryant's achievements include being the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He was also two-time NBA scoring champion and a two-time Olympic champion.
He also won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter to the sport he had written in 2015.
City of Calabasas confirm Bryant's death
You can read more about the helicopter crash in the BBC News article here.
BreakingBasketball legend Bryant dies in helicopter crash
US Media are reporting that Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California.
We will bring you all the latest updates and tributes.