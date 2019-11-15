Watch: EuroBasket Women 2021 qualifier - Great Britain v Belarus

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The EuroBasket championships involve basketball teams from across Europe competing for one of the biggest prizes in the sport.

Held every two years, the 2021 edition will be co-hosted by France and reigning champions Spain, who beat the French in Belgrade earlier this year.

Great Britain finished fourth in 2019, their best ever finish in the tournament, and will be looking to build on that performance throughout the qualifying rounds - and got off to a flyer with a 77-63 victory over Poland on Thursday.

This is the first of three windows during which qualifiers for EuroBasket Women 2021 will be played. Qualification will continue on November 8-16, 2020 and January 31-February 8, 2021.