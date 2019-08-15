Watch: EuroBasket Pre-Qualifiers - Great Britain v Kosovo

Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or
ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can
play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy
competing with a team.
All you need to get
started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just
comfortable clothes and trainers.
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.