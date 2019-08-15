Myles Hesson

Watch: EuroBasket Pre-Qualifiers - Great Britain v Kosovo

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Get Inspired: How to get into basketball

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.

    All you need to get started is a ball and a hoop and you don't need any special kit - just comfortable clothes and trainers.

    Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.

    Video content

    Video caption: Basketball Tricks: How to spin a basketball
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top