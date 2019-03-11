Watch: BBL - Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles
Related Video and Audio
Play video Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles from BBC Sport
Summary
- Use play icon to watch coverage
- Riders are second (16-4) with the Eagles in third (15-7) - the 2010-11 season was the last time neither side won the BBL Championship (regular season title)
- Newcastle have won both meetings (including a Cup QF) at the Morningside Arena this season, but the league H2H is tied at 1-1
- Coverage produced by British Basketball League for BBC Sport