Watch: BBL Trophy Final - London City Royals v London Lions
- Tip-off: 15:30 GMT - use play icon to watch coverage
- London Lions were BBL Cup winners in January and have never won the Trophy before
- London City Royals are competing in their first BBL final in their debut campaign
- Lions won the first and only meeting between the two sides in the league in December
- Royals’ Ashley Hamilton and Matthew Bryan-Amaning have won titles overseas with Orlan Jackman a two-time Cup winner in the BBL
