Leicester Riders in action

Watch: WBBL Trophy Final - Leicester Riders v Durham Palatinates

Summary

  1. Tip-off: 13:00 GMT - use play icon to watch coverage
  2. Leicester Riders are the defending Trophy champions
  3. Riders' Kate Oliver was last year's final MVP and re-joined the club in November
  4. Durham are competing in their first WBBL final having beaten Sheffield in the semi-finals
  5. Durham are yet to beat the Riders in three attempts
  6. Coverage produced by British Basketball League for BBC Sport