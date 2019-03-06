Watch: WBBL Trophy Final - Leicester Riders v Durham Palatinates
Summary
- Tip-off: 13:00 GMT - use play icon to watch coverage
- Leicester Riders are the defending Trophy champions
- Riders' Kate Oliver was last year's final MVP and re-joined the club in November
- Durham are competing in their first WBBL final having beaten Sheffield in the semi-finals
- Durham are yet to beat the Riders in three attempts
- Coverage produced by British Basketball League for BBC Sport