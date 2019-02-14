Alasdair Fraser

Watch: BBL Trophy semi-final - Glasgow Rocks v London City Royals

Summary

  1. Use play icon to watch coverage
  2. BBL Trophy semi-final second leg: Glasgow Rocks v London City Royals
  3. Match starts at 17:00 GMT
  4. London Royals won the first leg 86-66
  5. Royals aiming to reach their first BBL final in their debut campaign
  6. Glasgow were BBL Cup runners-up in January and last reached Trophy final in 2014
  7. Coverage produced by British Basketball League for BBC Sport