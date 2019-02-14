Watch: BBL Trophy semi-final - Glasgow Rocks v London City Royals
Summary
- Use play icon to watch coverage
- BBL Trophy semi-final second leg: Glasgow Rocks v London City Royals
- Match starts at 17:00 GMT
- London Royals won the first leg 86-66
- Royals aiming to reach their first BBL final in their debut campaign
- Glasgow were BBL Cup runners-up in January and last reached Trophy final in 2014
- Coverage produced by British Basketball League for BBC Sport