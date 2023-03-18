Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of Korea compete in the Women's Doubles

Watch: All England Open Badminton Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch All England Badminton Championship

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Watch live coverage of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    You can also catch up with all the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.

    Sunday 19 March

    10:00 - 15:00 - All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into Badminton

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: All England Badminton Championships: Lee Zii Jia records 372kph backhand

    Badminton is one of the most-played sports in the United Kingdom, with more than a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone.

    It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top