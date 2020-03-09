GB's Chris and Gabby Adcock

Watch: All England Badminton Championships - first round

All times stated are UK

  1. BBC TV & online coverage times

    All times are BST and subject to change.

    The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.

    Wednesday, 11 March

    First round

    09:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Thursday, 12 March

    Round of 16

    11:00-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Friday, 13 March

    Quarter-finals

    10:00-15:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    17:00-22:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Saturday, 14 March

    Semi-finals

    09:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    17:30-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Sunday, 15 March

    Finals day

    12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app

  2. Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

    Video caption: 'My late dad would be proud of me trying to be one of the best in the world'
