Watch: All England Badminton Championships - first round

The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Wednesday, 11 March
First round
09:00-23:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 12 March
Round of 16
11:00-20:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 13 March
Quarter-finals
10:00-15:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17:00-22:00, BBC Red
Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 March
Semi-finals
09:00-14:30, BBC Red
Button, Connected TV and online
17:30-22:00, BBC Red
Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 15 March
Finals day
12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app
Get Inspired
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United
Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether
you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game,
badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres
have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BBC TV & online coverage times
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Wednesday, 11 March
First round
09:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 12 March
Round of 16
11:00-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 13 March
Quarter-finals
10:00-15:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17:00-22:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 March
Semi-finals
09:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
17:30-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 15 March
Finals day
12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app
Get Inspired
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for everyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.