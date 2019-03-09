Watch: All England Badminton Championships - finals

British number ones Chris and Gabby Adcock lost 21-16 21-12 to world champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the quarter-finals of the All England Championships.

The European champions took an 8-5 lead in the opening game but the Chinese pair hit back to take it in 16 minutes.

The top seeds, who won nine titles last year, required 18 minutes to win the second game and wrap up the contest.

They have beaten the Adcocks in all four of their meetings.