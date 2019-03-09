Watch: All England Badminton Championships - finals

The All England Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport app, Connected TV and on the BBC Sport website. You can also on catch-up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday's action via the BBC iPlayer.
Adcocks lose to world number one pair
British number ones Chris and Gabby Adcock lost 21-16 21-12 to world champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the quarter-finals of the All England Championships.
The European champions took an 8-5 lead in the opening game but the Chinese pair hit back to take it in 16 minutes.
The top seeds, who won nine titles last year, required 18 minutes to win the second game and wrap up the contest.
They have beaten the Adcocks in all four of their meetings. Read the full report here.
Meet badminton's 'perfect match'
Chris and Gabby Adcock live together, work together and even sing together, as BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell finds out.
The pair are England Badminton's number one mixed doubles pairing and benefit from their on-and-off-the-court relationship.
Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for anyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.