Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Frederik Soegaard

Watch: European Mixed Team Badminton Championships - finals

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Use the play icon to watch live coverage
  2. 13:00 GMT: Final - Germany v Denmark
  3. Denmark are reigning champions
  4. Germany in first final since 2013
  5. Coverage provided by Sportradar

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened in the semi-finals

    Reigning champions Denmark secured passage to their third consecutive final with a 3-0 victory over Netherlands. They will be joined by Germany, who are appearing in their first final since 2011, who are hoping to win their first title since 2013 after their 3-1 victory against Russia.

    Watch coverage of both semi-finals on the BBC iPlayer here.

    Germany's Johanna Goliszewski and Lara Kaepplein
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Germany's Johanna Goliszewski and Lara Kaepplein
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How can I watch?

    All times are GMT and subject to change.

    The European Mixed Team Championships will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport app, Connected TV and on the BBC Sport website. You can also on catch-up on all the action via the BBC iPlayer.

    Sunday 17th February

    Final

    13:00 – 17:00 - Connected TV & Online

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. About the tournament

    The European Mixed Team Championships is held every two years with reigning champions Denmark hosting this year's competition in Copenhagen.

    Eight qualifying teams, including England and Ireland, were placed into two groups, with the top two making it through to the semi-finals.

    Each match is made up of a men's singles and women's singles tie before a men's, women's and mixed doubles game with each tie worth one point.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into badminton

    Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for anyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

    Visit these club locators in England,Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'My late dad would be proud of me trying to be one of the best in the world'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top