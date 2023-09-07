Watch: UK 5K Road Championships

The Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside welcomes some of Britain’s best middle-distance athletes as they compete in the UK 5K Road Championships 2023 – and you can watch it live across BBC Sport on Friday 8th September.
First up a challenging but fast 1-Mile race, which is followed by three laps of a technical and entertaining 5km course.
The victors from both the Men’s and Women’s races will not only be crowned National Champion, but the top athletes also have a chance to qualify for the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia in October.
A lot of British interests are expected to compete, with the 2021 European U23 1500m, Bronze Medallist Erin Wallace, 2021 1500m, National Champion Revee Walcott-Nolan and2019 1500m, National Champion Sarah McDonald in the Women’s Mile.
The 2023 The Big Half Champion, Calli Thackery and 2023 UK Championships 500m, Bronze Medallist, Tom Mortimer both contenders for the 5K.
Para-athletics uses a classification system that groups athletes based on their ability. Track events include all Olympic and Paralympic distances. Field disciplines comprise shot, discus, javelin, club throwing (for athletes with a high level of impairment), plus long jump, high jump and triple jump. Some events are specific to particular classifications. If you are looking to start in para-athletics, the Parallel Success programme from British Athletics offers great opportunities.
DIY and youth athletics
Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg-and-spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.
Sportshall athletics also gives youngsters an enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics.
What is the UK 5K Road Championships?
Where and how to watch?
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the UK 5K Road Championships on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport Website & App at 16:20 BST on Friday 8th September.
Get Inspired: How to get into athletics
Why get into athletics?
Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Who is it for?
Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.
Is there a cheap option?
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.
Is there a disability option?
The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.
Starting out young
England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.
Disability athletics
